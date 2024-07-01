Starmer: I will need to do ‘tough things’ to clear up 14 years of Tory failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer: I will need to do ‘tough things’ to clear up 14 years of Tory failure

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to the Shoulder of Mutton Pub in Little Horwood (PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to the Shoulder of Mutton Pub in Little Horwood (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said he would face a “difficult inheritance” and would need to do “tough things” if he becomes prime minister later this week.

He acknowledged that after “14 years of failure”, he would not be able to “get a chequebook out on the Friday after the election” to boost funding for local services.

The Labour leader said there were no “no-go areas” for his party as he campaigned in traditional Tory seats in an effort to secure a landslide victory.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech during a visit to the Shoulder of Mutton Pub in Little Horwood, Buckinghamshire, while a dog watches on (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir, who has repeatedly stressed how he had changed the Labour Party since taking over from Jeremy Corbyn, said he would continue to insist on discipline from his MPs if he became prime minister.

He was speaking during a campaign visit to the Buckingham and Bletchley seat, which would require a 12.7-point swing to win and has symbolic importance in this election.

It would be the 125th Labour gain by size of swing, the one that would represent the point at which Labour had an overall majority in the Commons.

Sir Keir said: “There are no ‘no-go’ areas. And I want to come to places like this, places that we wouldn’t normally win.”

He said there were Conservative voters who had “become disillusioned with the Tory Party now, after 14 years of chaos and division”.

He added: “I haven’t in any constituency, this one included, yet encountered anybody whose response to me has been ‘things are pretty good, I really like it, I just want more of this’.”

But he acknowledged the scale of the challenge he would face if he finds himself in No 10 on Friday.

He said: “If we do get over the line and come in to serve as a Labour government, it’s going to be really difficult because there’s going to be a very difficult inheritance after 14 years of failure under this government, and we’re going to have to do really tough things in order to move the country forward.

“I’ve never pretended otherwise, there’s no magic wand.”

He added: “After the first five years of a Labour government I want to ensure that all of our public services and all of our councils have the funding they will need.”

But he said: “I’m not going to be able to simply get a chequebook out on the Friday after the election and find money that isn’t there.”

Sir Keir defended the “steely” approach he had taken to reform the Labour Party following defeat under Mr Corbyn.

He said there was a “broad church” of views within Labour, but it could “never lose sight of the objective” of being in power.

He added: “I want a decade of national renewal and I’m not not going to be deterred from that, I’m not going to lose focus or discipline on that.”

Mr Corbyn told the i newspaper that Sir Keir had imposed a “straitjacket of conformity” on Labour and he would “crush dissent” in office.