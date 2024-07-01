Jews condemn treatment of rabbi Tory candidate at mosque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jews condemn treatment of rabbi Tory candidate at mosque

By Press Association
The rabbi is standing for the Conservatives (Peter Byrne/PA)
The rabbi is standing for the Conservatives (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jewish community representatives have condemned the treatment of a rabbi berated outside a mosque he had been invited to speak at.

Rabbi Arnold Saunders, a councillor in Salford, who uses a walking stick, was left shaking as he was harangued and called a “snake”.

He had gone to Masjid Bilal mosque in Prestwich, Greater Manchester to speak after prayers last Friday, as he is standing for the Conservative Party in the Bury South constituency in the General Election.

He had been invited there by Muslim elders, but a video online shows the elderly candidate being abused before he enters and finally leaves without speaking.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said in a statement: “We are disgusted by the abusive treatment of Rabbi Arnold Saunders, a candidate in Bury South.

“Rabbi Saunders had been invited by the elders of a local mosque; the video shows that some of the attendees took issue with this and the footage clearly shows the Rabbi was being targeted in this fashion due to his religion.

“We urge all who care about the health of our democracy to call out this bigotry.”

During the four-minute incident, a man shouting at Rabbi Saunders tells him not to “come to the house of Allah” and orders him to leave, claiming: “You justified children to be murdered…when you are with your own people these are the things you say, then you come here and smile like a snake.”

Christian Wakeford, until the general election was called the Labour MP for Bury South and the party’s candidate on July 4, said in a statement on X: “Both Bilal Mosque and Rabbi Saunders have undertaken many years of progressive interfaith work which is in stark contrast to this individual’s behaviour which is totally unacceptable.

“We get nowhere in the world without dialogue and this is not representative of Bury South.

“Despite political disagreements myself and Rabbi Saunders have always had an excellent relationship and I hope he is ok following this incident.”

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester, said in a statement: “Rabbi Saunders is a much respected communal figure and we unequivocally condemn his treatment in this video.

“It is unquestionably antisemitic and we expect action to be taken.

“The incident occurred following an invitation by the mosque to meet their congregants.

“As an organisation we were delighted to invite and welcome members from the Mosque to our Hustings.

“The fact he has been attacked emphasises how individuals are importing the tragic conflict taking place in Israel and Gaza onto the streets of the UK.

“This is manifesting itself in politicians campaigning in a General Election being targeted, abused and unable to freely move around the constituencies they are seeking to represent.

“When politicians are unable to speak about their views in public, have meetings disrupted and their offices attacked, it constitutes a real risk to our democracy.

“We hope that there are no further scenes of this nature as we approach polling day.”

Masjid Bilal has been contacted for comment.