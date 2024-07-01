In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey’s leap of faith as election race enters final week By Press Association July 1 2024, 5:38 pm July 1 2024, 5:38 pm Share In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey’s leap of faith as election race enters final week Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6522001/in-pictures-sir-ed-daveys-leap-of-faith-as-election-race-enters-final-week/ Copy Link Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey taking part in a bungee jump (Gareth Fuller/PA) Sir Ed Davey took part in a bungee jump as he urged voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back the Liberal Democrats on Thursday. The Lib Dem leader sought a General Election poll bounce for his party by flinging himself off a crane platform while shouting: “Do something you’ve never done before – vote Liberal Democrat.” Sir Ed didn’t appear to be scared as he laughed moments before being raised for his big jump (Gareth Fuller/PA) His face told a somewhat different story when he launched himself off the platform, however (Gareth Fuller/PA) Fortunately there were no issues with his harness (Gareth Fuller/PA) And the Lib Dem leader looked mightily relieved when he was back on terra firma (Gareth Fuller/PA) Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer gave a speech to party activists while on a visit to Hitchin in Hertfordshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA) The Labour leader asked voters to judge him in five years’ time against improved public services, economy and living standards (Stefan Rousseau/PA) But this cute doggy didn’t seem to care very much (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Rishi Sunak was at a campaign event in Staffordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA) The PM talked to staff during a visit to Well Healthcare Supplies in Stoke-on-Trent (Jonathan Brady/PA) Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar sought to highlight his party’s green prosperity plan, which he says will create 650,000 jobs across the UK by 2030 (Andrew Milligan/PA) He said the Harland and Wolff site in Methil, Fife, had “huge potential”, as he visited alongside shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray (Andrew Milligan/PA) He saw staff there working on creating barges for refuse materials (Andrew Milligan/PA)