In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey’s leap of faith as election race enters final week

Sir Ed Davey took part in a bungee jump as he urged voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

The Lib Dem leader sought a General Election poll bounce for his party by flinging himself off a crane platform while shouting: “Do something you’ve never done before – vote Liberal Democrat.”

Sir Ed didn’t appear to be scared as he laughed moments before being raised for his big jump (Gareth Fuller/PA)

His face told a somewhat different story when he launched himself off the platform, however (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fortunately there were no issues with his harness (Gareth Fuller/PA)

And the Lib Dem leader looked mightily relieved when he was back on terra firma (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer gave a speech to party activists while on a visit to Hitchin in Hertfordshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader asked voters to judge him in five years’ time against improved public services, economy and living standards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But this cute doggy didn’t seem to care very much (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak was at a campaign event in Staffordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The PM talked to staff during a visit to Well Healthcare Supplies in Stoke-on-Trent (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar sought to highlight his party’s green prosperity plan, which he says will create 650,000 jobs across the UK by 2030 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said the Harland and Wolff site in Methil, Fife, had “huge potential”, as he visited alongside shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray (Andrew Milligan/PA)