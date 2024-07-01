In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey’s leap of faith as election race enters final week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey’s leap of faith as election race enters final week

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey taking part in a bungee jump (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sir Ed Davey took part in a bungee jump as he urged voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

The Lib Dem leader sought a General Election poll bounce for his party by flinging himself off a crane platform while shouting: “Do something you’ve never done before – vote Liberal Democrat.”

General Election campaign 2024
Sir Ed didn’t appear to be scared as he laughed moments before being raised for his big jump (Gareth Fuller/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
His face told a somewhat different story when he launched himself off the platform, however (Gareth Fuller/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Fortunately there were no issues with his harness (Gareth Fuller/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
And the Lib Dem leader looked mightily relieved when he was back on terra firma (Gareth Fuller/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer gave a speech to party activists while on a visit to Hitchin in Hertfordshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
The Labour leader asked voters to judge him in five years’ time against improved public services, economy and living standards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
But this cute doggy didn’t seem to care very much (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Rishi Sunak was at a campaign event in Staffordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
The PM talked to staff during a visit to Well Healthcare Supplies in Stoke-on-Trent (Jonathan Brady/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar sought to highlight his party’s green prosperity plan, which he says will create 650,000 jobs across the UK by 2030 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
He said the Harland and Wolff site in Methil, Fife, had “huge potential”, as he visited alongside shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray (Andrew Milligan/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
He saw staff there working on creating barges for refuse materials (Andrew Milligan/PA)