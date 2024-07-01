Angela Rayner says she will ‘fight every day’ to give carers real living wage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angela Rayner says she will ‘fight every day’ to give carers real living wage

By Press Association
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner used to be a care worker (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Labour’s Angela Rayner has said she will “fight every single day” for carers in England to receive the real living wage as she recalled her own experience as a care worker.

The party’s deputy leader said she remembered the feeling of people looking down on her during her time working in social care, which she described as a “special job”.

During the Citizens UK’s General Election assembly, Ms Rayner also revealed that she had found parts of the General Election campaign “nasty”.

Speaking at the event held in Westminster on Monday, Ms Rayner said: “I was a home help, I know how special that job is.”

She added that it is “unacceptable” that carers are not paid a fair wage for the job they do.

Ms Rayner said she would “fight every single day” to bring carers real living wage pay “as quickly as possible”.

She added: “You save so much money by having a skilled care workforce.”

Recalling her time as a care worker for Stockport Council, Ms Rayner said: “I worked day and night on the frontline of our public services.

“It was tough work, but I loved the people I worked with and the people I cared for. It’s a special job.

“But I noticed something too, something I’ve gotten used to throughout my life, there were some people who didn’t always respect us for what we did.

“Looked down on us for living in a council house or being a single parent. And the wages and the conditions were not what they ought to be.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Elsewhere in her speech, Ms Rayner pointed to politics being a difficult industry. She said: “I know that politics isn’t always the most enjoyable business. Bits of this election campaign have been nasty.

“And if we win this Thursday, being in government won’t always be easy either.”

She added that Labour is “under no illusion” of the “mountain” the party has to climb if elected later this week.

She told the assembly: “For too long, the people running our country have not just had the wrong ideas but the wrong priorities too.

“They’ve lost sight of what’s important. The basic things in life that we all need.”

Ms Rayner added: “Standing in front of you today I am under no illusion about the mountain we have to climb.

“But I take comfort in knowing I am one voice in a movement. A movement which is greater than any politician’s promise.

“We seek power so we can hand it back to you – the people.”

Ms Rayner also said she is “determined” to give 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote, if elected.