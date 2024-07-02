What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Tuesday

By Press Association
There are two days left of General Election campaigning (Yui Mok/PA)
There are two days left of General Election campaigning (Yui Mok/PA)

Here is your guide to the main developments expected in the General Election campaign on Tuesday.

– Two days to go

With 48 hours until the polls open on July 4 it is full steam ahead for the party leaders.

Rishi Sunak will urge wavering Tory voters to stick with his party to ensure a swing away from a huge Labour majority.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his arms spread as he talks in front of an audience
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jonathan Brady/PA)

As he campaigns in the south east of England, the Prime Minister will argue the outcome of the election is not a “foregone conclusion”.

Speaking in Oxfordshire, he will say: “If just 130,000 people switch their vote and lend us their support, we can deny Starmer that supermajority.”

He will add: “So, we must redouble our efforts in these final days and deliver the strongest Conservative voice in the next parliament.

“We are fighting for the future of our country and every door we knock on, every leaflet we deliver and every call we do will make a difference.”

– Sweet dreams

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to spend one of the final days on the campaign trail making multiple visits across England.

Sir Keir Starmer smiles as he steps off a red Labour battlebus
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader will warn voters of the risk of waking up on July 5 to five more years of a Conservative government.

Sir Keir is set to make it clear that change will only happen if people vote for it, as the Tories continue to hammer home the prospect of a Labour “supermajority”.

– Sir Ed pipes up

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is revisiting one of the party’s key priorities: ending the “sewage scandal”.

As he campaigns in the south west of England, Sir Ed will call for the next parliament to support a Clean Water Bill to help make improvements.

Sir Ed Davey smiles at the door of the orange Liberal Democrat battlebus
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “In just 48 hours’ time, the British public can vote to end the sewage scandal and kick the Conservatives out of power.

“Filthy sewage dumping has caused untold damage to our precious environment and left people feeling unable to swim in their local rivers and beaches because they’re worried about getting sick.”

– Eyes peeled

Labour’s Wes Streeting will be on the morning rounds focusing on the risk to the nation’s eye health.

The shadow health secretary said thousands of patients are waiting more than a year for eye care which is “putting their sight at risk”.

Mr Streeting said his party will partner with high street opticians to improve provision for patients.

– Meanwhile in Scotland

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney is set to visit a distillery as he calls on Scotland to reject Westminster austerity cuts from the next Labour government.