Rishi Sunak insists predictions of Tory defeat are ‘not going to stop me’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during an early morning visit to an Ocado packing plant in Luton (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak has insisted predictions of a Tory defeat are “not going to stop me” after the likelihood of his return to Downing Street was put at less than “lightning striking twice in the same place” by a polling expert.

Asked during a BBC Breakfast interview whether he accepted the analysis by elections guru Professor Sir John Curtice, the Prime Minister said: “That’s his view.

“That’s not going to stop me from working as hard as I can over these final few days to talk to as many people as possible about the choice,” Mr Sunak said, from a supermarket in Oxfordshire.

“And I was up at 4 this morning talking to workers at a distribution facility. I’m here talking to you. I’ll be out till the last moment of this campaign because I think it’s a really important choice for the country.”

Mr Sunak kicked off a final push for votes on the last two days of the campaign with an early-morning visit to an Ocado packing plant in Bedfordshire and a stop at a Morrisons near Witney – the former Oxfordshire seat of Lord David Cameron where the Tories won with a 15,200 majority in 2019.

In a last-ditch attempt to rally Conservative voters, the Tory leader will claim in a speech later on Tuesday that just 130,000 voters could prevent a Labour “supermajority”.

He denied that his switch from talking about his policy plans to warnings about a landslide for Sir Keir Starmer was the language of defeat.

“No, I’m very much still talking to people about our plan,” he said.

Rishi Sunak inspects an avocado
Rishi Sunak inspects an avocado during a campaign visit to an Ocado distribution warehouse in Luton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Sunak also defended the Tory campaign, despite it having failed to narrow the opinion poll gap with Labour.

Asked if he had got the campaign wrong, after it was hit by debacles including his early D-Day departure and the gambling row, the Prime Minister said: “No, actually. Everywhere I’ve been going, people are waking up to the dangers of what a Labour government would mean for them, particularly when it comes to taxes.”

He said that under the Tories things are “undeniably” better than they were a few years ago.

“When it comes to the things that we want to do, people can see that we have turned a corner,” he said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said a big Labour majority would be “better for the country”.

The Labour leader will hammer home his get-out-the-vote message on a whistlestop campaign tour to Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire on Tuesday.

In an interview with The Times, he said he needed a “strong mandate” to reform the planning system and improve the economy.

Asked if he was saying the bigger a majority the better, he told the newspaper: “Better for the country. Because it means we can roll up our sleeves and get on with the change we need.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey is continuing his action-packed campaign tour to the South West of England where he will call on voters to “end the sewage scandal”.