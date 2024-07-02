Scots waiting four hours at A&E at highest level since January, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scots waiting four hours at A&E at highest level since January, figures show

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)

The number of Scots waiting four hours or more at A&E is the highest since January, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday shows 10,019 people waited in emergency departments for more than four hours in the week up to June 23.

This was a jump of almost 1,000 from the previous week, when the number was 9,193.

The last time the number of those waiting rose above 10,000 was on January 7 of this year, when it was 10,040.

The proportion of those seen within four hours also fell from 65.9% to 63.7% the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of patients are seen and subsequently discharged, admitted or transferred within four hours.

There was also a sharp rise in the proportion of patients waiting longer than eight hours, rising from 10.8% to 13.4%.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours also increased – to the highest since early April from 4.4% to 6%.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said that while Scotland has “the best performing A&E sites in the UK”, the waits “remain too high”.

“The pressures being felt by our A&E departments are not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by emergency departments throughout the UK,” he said.

“Our hospitals are reporting sustained pressures driven by high levels of occupancy and delayed discharge associated with high numbers of patients who are acutely unwell.

“A&E performance is impacted by pressures from across the wider health and social care system which is why our Unscheduled Care Collaborative Programme is taking a whole system approach as we work with Health Boards to deliver sustained improvements.”

But further figures released by PHS showed some signs of positivity, with May showing the highest proportion of patients seen within four hours since August last year.

In May, 70.8% were seen within the target time, a jump from 67.4% the month before.

Amid a sharp increase in the number of attendances – up from 130,026 to 143,645 – the number of people seen within the goal stood at 101,769, the highest since August 2021.