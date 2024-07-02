Starmer hits out at ‘ridiculous’ Tory criticism over Friday night schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer hits out at ‘ridiculous’ Tory criticism over Friday night schedule

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer serves drinks during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire, while on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer serves drinks during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire, while on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer insisted he would work on Friday nights if necessary as he dismissed “laughably ridiculous” criticism of his desire to spend time with his family.

The Labour leader, whose wife is Jewish, has come under fire from senior Tories after saying he wanted to avoid work after 6pm on a Friday – although he acknowledged that would not always be possible.

The Tories said that Sir Keir’s stance would make him a “part-time” prime minister while Cabinet ministers mocked him, suggesting he would refuse to go to work if there was an international crisis on a Friday evening.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “there’s always work to do” and that “entails sacrifice”.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his wife, Victoria (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Friday night Shabbat dinners are important in the Jewish faith and Sir Keir has talked about making sure his children are aware of their heritage.

The Prime Minister’s antisemitism adviser Lord Mann has warned the attacks on Sir Keir over his stance were “dangerous”.

Addressing the row on Times Radio, Sir Keir said: “I think it’s laughably ridiculous that this is even being talked about.

“All I said was that on a Friday night, I tend to try and protect that time for my family as protected time for my wife and my kids.

“Now, of course, I’ve had to work Fridays in the past, I’ll work Fridays in the future.”

He added: “I’m still in that mode, putting the positive case for change and saying if you want change, you’ve got to vote for it. And they’re in this ridiculous spiral of desperation.”

The Labour leader also suggested he would seek to carry on playing five-a-side football if he became prime minister.

“I’m determined to continue playing football, maybe not as regularly. I’m determined to continue to go to watch Arsenal play with my son and my friends.”

Lord Mann, a Labour peer who was appointed as the Prime Minister’s antisemitism adviser by Theresa May, said: “The attack on Keir Starmer for asserting his right to family time on a Friday night, as he has done for many, many years, is so dangerous.

“So insidious from those aware of why he chooses to be with his family specifically on Friday evenings.”

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a very strange thing to attack over. I’m the independent adviser to the Prime Minister and my advice would be this is not an area to stray into.”

He pointed out that Friday nights had a wider cultural significance within the Jewish community, likening it to Sundays in Christian communities.

“There’s a reason Parliament does not sit on Sundays,” he said.

The Tories have repeatedly attacked Sir Keir since he made the initial comments on a Virgin Radio interview on Monday morning.

Mr Sunak told reporters at a campaign event in Oxfordshire:  “Everyone will have their own way of doing this job. I can just tell you, from my experience having done it, that there’s always work to do, there’s always decisions that need to be made. That’s just what the job requires, and that’s what public service is about.

“It entails sacrifice, and yes, family, of course, matters to me enormously. But I’ve also spoken about this job being an enormous privilege, and public service of this nature requiring sacrifices.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said on X: “Virtually every military intervention we’ve carried out has happened at night, partly to keep our servicemen & women safe.

“The British people will wonder who would be standing in for Starmer between 6pm & 9am – Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Ed Miliband? Defending Britain’s security isn’t a daylight hours only job.”

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho told LBC Radio: “I do think that it’s pretty unrealistic for a prime minister not to work past 6pm.

“I also think it’s a bit odd because they’re also saying they want to make people in the NHS work overtime and at weekends, so I think to do that on one hand, and on the other hand say that you’re not going to work past 6pm is a bit tin-eared.”