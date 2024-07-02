UK set for mixed weather on General Election polling day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK set for mixed weather on General Election polling day

By Press Association
A man makes his way to a polling station in the rain (David Cheskin/PA)

The UK is set for mixed weather on polling day with a split between the north and south, the Met Office has said.

Forecaster Greg Dewhurst said temperatures would be average for the time of year and said there were no weather warnings for any part of the country as it votes in the General Election.

Mr Dewhurst said: “Thursday’s weather will be divided into two halves.

“Areas south of Liverpool should be mostly dry with sunny spells. Temperatures there will be around average for this time of year with most places seeing high teens and early 20s.

“London will see the highest temperatures, somewhere between 21 and 22 degrees.

“The far south-west corner of the UK could see some showers by the end of the day in places like Cornwall, Devon and south west Wales, where we’re expecting bigger and patchy light rain clouds to form towards the end of the day.”

Cardiff will see temperatures of about 18c and sunny spells, he said.

Mr Dewhurst added: “There’ll be some occasional showers in the northern half of the UK, most frequently in northern Scotland, but these could be hit or miss. Not everyone will see them on Thursday.”

Liverpool will see highs of 17C accompanied by sunshine and showers, he said, with Edinburgh and Manchester seeing sunny spells and showers with temperatures around 18C.

Turnout is not generally affected by weather conditions, records suggest.

According to the Parliament website, despite the last general election in 2019 being the wettest since records began in 1931, turnout was actually higher (67.3%) than in 2001 (59.4%) and 2005 (61.4%) when polling day fell in June and May respectively.