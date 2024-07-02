Starmer says all his freebies have been properly declared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer says all his freebies have been properly declared

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer in the stands watching Arsenal play an away game at Man City earlier this year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer in the stands watching Arsenal play an away game at Man City earlier this year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said freebies he has accepted have been “properly” declared, after it was reported he received £76,000 worth of entertainment, clothes and other gifts during the last parliament.

He collected more freebies than almost any other MP since 2019, according to the Financial Times.

This included tickets to more than 20 football matches. As an MP, the Labour leader has to declare gifts to the House of Commons register of interests.

Speaking to reporters at a warehouse in North East Derbyshire, the Labour leader said: “The system is one where if we take any contribution or donation of any sort that is all set out and declared. And that’s what we’ve done properly on my behalf.

“Quite a lot of that was Arsenal hospitality, particularly away games where, as you can appreciate, my desire to go in the stands is not always met with approval by the security teams around me, which inevitably means that I’m in corporate hospitality if I want to see the game.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer addresses an audience of Labour Party members and supporters during a rally at the Royal Horticultural Halls in central London
Sir Keir Starmer is a big Arsenal fan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir is an avid Arsenal supporter, and free tickets to see the team play multiple matches were among the gifts listed by the Financial Times.

The most recent register of interests shows that Sir Keir accepted freebies including a private box for four at Epsom Downs racecourse worth £3,716 in June 2023 and £16,200 of work clothing from Labour peer and entrepreneur Lord Waheed Ali in April.

MPs must declare any gifts, benefits or hospitality with a value of over £300 which they receive from a UK source to the register of interests, which is updated fortnightly while Parliament is sitting.

They are expected to declare anything that might reasonably be thought by others to influence their actions or words as an MP.

Sir Keir took a break from the campaign trail last week to see Taylor Swift in concert, but it is not clear whether those tickets were a gift.

The Labour leader posted a picture of him and his wife Victoria at the concert captioned “‘Swift’ campaign pitstop.” He later told reporters “Change” was his favourite of the singer’s songs.