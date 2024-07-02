Reform accuse police of failing to protect candidates from ‘attacks and threats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Reform accuse police of failing to protect candidates from ‘attacks and threats’

By Press Association
The party said the incidents were ‘deeply disturbing’ (Tim Markland/PA)
Reform UK have accused the police of failing to protect their candidates from “attacks and threats” on the campaign trail.

The party claimed that one of their candidates was “robbed, punched and kicked”, while another was told to “go home” by police while leafleting.

In Falmouth, Reform have accused police of doing nothing in the two weeks since the party said a candidate was assaulted and robbed in a “hate crime” while out canvassing.

A person wearing a Reform UK rosette
Reform also claimed another candidate was told by police not to leaflet due to ‘potential danger’ of a pro-Palestine protest (Ben Birchall/PA)

Steve Rubidge, Reform UK candidate for Truro and Falmouth, said Devon and Cornwall Police had done “nothing” about reports of him being attacked and having his campaign material stolen and destroyed on June 15.

Mr Rubridge claims he provided police with pictures and “massive clues to the likely identities” of those involved.

He said: “Despite the fact I gave a statement just days after the attack and provided the police with pictures and enough information to identify them, an officer called me more than two weeks later for another statement on the incident on Sunday.”

Mr Rubidge, who says his “ligaments are still hurt” following the attack, asked: “So what have they been doing all this time?”

“This is an injustice and I call on the police to act immediately. Our streets are becoming lawless.”

A spokesperson for the Devon and Cornwall force said “police are still investigating the incident and enquiries remain ongoing”.

Reform are also claiming that their candidate for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend, Janice Richardson, was told by Northumbria Police officers not to leaflet due to “potential danger” of a pro-Palestine protest.

The party claims police declined to protect Ms Richardson from “the extremists” and instead advised her not to leaflet, which they said would be “poking the bear”.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We recognise the important role policing plays during an election period and as a force are committed to ensuring that all candidates are free to campaign without fear of violence or intimidation.”

A Reform UK spokesman said: “These incidents are deeply disturbing and suggest a total failure by the police to protect people exercising their God-given democratic rights.”