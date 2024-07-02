Davey has surfing lesson – and falls off – in latest Lib Dem campaign event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Davey has surfing lesson – and falls off – in latest Lib Dem campaign event

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey falls from a surfboard during a visit to Big Blue Surf School in Bude, Cornwall (Matt Keeble/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey falls from a surfboard during a visit to Big Blue Surf School in Bude, Cornwall (Matt Keeble/PA)

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey continued his action-packed campaign tour with a surf lesson as the General Election fast approaches.

During a trip to Big Blue Surf School in Bude, Cornwall, Sir Ed practised lying and jumping up on the board.

He then hit the waves and fell from his board.

He earlier visited Taunton and Wellington, a marginal constituency, and knocked over a line of big blue dominoes with a Lib Dem yellow one as he called for voters to help his party topple Conservative MPs.

Sir Ed said: “Thursday could be a historic moment for this country. It is an opportunity to vote for a Liberal Democrat local champion who will stand up for the NHS, tackle the sewage scandal and end the cost-of-living crisis.

General Election campaign 2024
Sir Ed Davey battles the surf as part of his General Election campaign (Matt Keeble/PA)

“Conservative MPs have taken voters for granted, ignored their concerns and become more interested in fighting amongst themselves rather than fighting for their constituents.

“They have proven themselves utterly unfit to govern and unfit to represent the needs of those who have elected them.

“On July 4, people have the chance to make sure the Conservative dominoes fall across the blue wall and West Country, and make sure a Liberal Democrat MP can take your concerns right to the heart of Parliament.”

Sir Ed has become known for a series of stunts in his campaigning, which he has said aim to grab the public’s attention so the party can get its message out.

On Monday he took part in a bungee jump as he urged voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.