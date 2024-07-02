Change is in your hands, Labour tells voters as campaign enters final day

Labour has issued its final plea to voters as the election enters its last day, saying: “Change is in your hands.”

Sir Keir Starmer will conclude a whirlwind tour of the country on Wednesday in a final bid secure Labour’s return to power after 14 years.

Speaking in Staffordshire on Tuesday, he issued one last rallying cry to activists, saying: “Let’s get this over the line, let’s get that Labour government.”

As the election approached its conclusion, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said voters faced a “big choice” on Thursday, between “five more years of chaos with the Conservatives or change with Labour”.

He said: “Don’t forget one rule for them, another for everyone else. Don’t forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price. Don’t forget the cronyism.

“You can put a stop to it. Change is in your hands, and you can be part of it.”

Both Sir Keir and his shadow cabinet are expected to spend Wednesday crossing the country, selling Labour’s six “first steps” and urging voters not to “risk” five more years of Conservative government.

After 14 years in opposition, Labour now stands poised to win a commanding majority, if the polls are translated into results.

Despite Labour’s consistent polling lead, Sir Keir has sought to avoid sounding complacent, stressing that polls do not always “predict the future”.

But his campaign stops in the final week of the campaign have suggested ambitious targets, as he visited a series of seats with Conservative majorities of more than 10,000 votes.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “We’re out in constituencies where we haven’t necessarily won before, because we think that many people are disillusioned with what they’ve seen in the last 14 years.

“We’re a changed Labour Party and we’re constantly putting our case forward, still smiling, still with a spring in our step that we’re probably the only positive campaign left now.”