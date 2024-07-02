Signs by polling booth near Grenfell Tower warn voters of ‘slippery politicians’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Signs by polling booth near Grenfell Tower warn voters of ‘slippery politicians’

By Press Association
A campaign group has organised signs warning voters to be wary of ‘slippery politicians’ (Jeff Moore/PA)
Grenfell campaigners have urged voters not to “slip up again on hollow promises from politicians” as ballots are cast in the General Election.

Seventy-two signs – one for each life lost in the 2017 fire – have been placed in the area of Grenfell Tower.

The yellow signs, usually seen in shops warning customers to watch their footing in a spillage, read “Caution, Slippery Politicians”.

Placed together on a pavement in front of a polling station sign in west London, Grenfell Tower with its green heart at the top can be seen in the background.

Justice4Grenfell group organiser Yvette Williams said: “Let us not slip up again on hollow promises from politicians; we need real change and real commitments to stop Grenfell being another scandal about the failures of government, including its failures of accountability.”

She urged voters: “When you are putting your X in the box, just remember Grenfell.”

Seven years on from the disaster, campaigners, bereaved and survivors have said little has been learned and complained about recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase one report still not being implemented.

Four of 15 recommendations from phase one which were specifically directed at government remain outstanding, including introducing a legal obligation on landlords to provide personal emergency evacuation plans (Peeps) for disabled tenants.

Campaigners have called for a national oversight mechanism – an independent public body – to be put in place, responsible for collating, analysing and following up on recommendations from public inquiries.

Groups have also backed calls for a Hillsborough Law, which would, under the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, include a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.

Labour’s manifesto has committed to bringing in such a law, but campaigners have said that would be “only part of the picture” and that a national oversight mechanism is vital to ensure recommendations are followed through.

The Conservatives have vowed to “continue our support for leaseholders affected by historic building safety problems by requiring the continuation of developer-funded remediation programmes for mid and high-rise buildings”.

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will be published in September.