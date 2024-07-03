‘Pre-General Election seize-up’ sees services sector growth slow – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Pre-General Election seize-up’ sees services sector growth slow – survey

By Press Association
Some firms wanted to know what the new government would look like before placing orders and commissioning new projects, the survey suggested (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Growth in the UK’s services sector eased last month, as a “pre-General Election seize-up” led businesses to put plans on ice before the nation heads to the polls, according to a new survey.

The S&P Global UK services PMI survey scored 52.1 in June, down slightly from 52.9 in May.

It means that activity in the sector is still growing, but at a slower rate than it has in previous months.

The headline score, which is watched closely by economists, came in higher than economists’ expectations but was the lowest level since November last year.

Any score above the 50.0 threshold means activity in the sector is still increasing – which it has been for eight months in a row.

But momentum was lost in June, with businesses reportedly hesitant to commit to new spending and projects before the UK heads to the polls on Thursday.

Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “We are seeing some evidence of a pre-General Election seize-up across the UK services economy, with growth in business activity slowing to a seven-month low in June as the prospect of a change in government led to the adoption of a ‘wait-and-see’ approach by some, restraining sales.”

Pint glasses on a table in a pub
The sprawling services sector accounts for about 80% of the country’s total economic output (Alamy/PA)

The survey suggested that some firms wanted to know what the new government would look like before placing orders and commissioning new projects.

The sprawling services sector accounts for about 80% of the country’s total economic output and its employment.

The PMI survey includes hospitality, entertainment and culture, finance and insurance, and real estate and business services.

The latest iteration of the research also revealed that the average score between April and June was 53.3, only slightly lower than the 53.7 recorded for January to March.

Mr Hayes said the data showed the country was “on track for another quarter of GDP (gross domestic product) growth”, although it would be “less punchy” than the first quarter.

The economy grew by 0.7% over the first three months of the year, according to official figures, pulling out of the brief recession it entered at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, the survey highlighted a slight pick-up in sales growth from overseas customers, particularly in North America and Europe.

“Prices still continue to show a high degree of stickiness across the UK service sector, although input cost inflation once again trended lower in June,” Mr Hayes said.

But he said evidence that stronger economic conditions were motivating firms to raise their prices could be a concern for Bank of England policymakers when it came to setting interest rates.

They have stressed they want to be sure inflation will stay at its target level before they cut rates, which currently stand at 5.25%.