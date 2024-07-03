Johnson’s appearance in Tory campaign ‘a bit weird’, says Lib Dem Davey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson’s appearance in Tory campaign ‘a bit weird’, says Lib Dem Davey

By Press Association
Sir Ed Davey drives a tractor during a visit to Owl Lodge in Lacock, Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Ed Davey has said the Tories’ decision to bring Boris Johnson into their campaign is “a bit weird”.

The Liberal Democrat leader accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of “desperate tactics” and said his party is instead “talking about the future” as campaigners make their final pitches to voters before polling stations open their doors at 7am on Thursday.

Rounding off his six-week-long, stunt-packed campaign, Sir Ed visited a farm near Chippenham in Wiltshire where drove a yellow JCB tractor.

He told campaigners he was in “the Blue Wall across rural Britain – and the yellow tractor is coming for it”.

He also visited Abbey Gardens near Winchester Cathedral, where he told the PA news agency: “I think the Conservatives’ desperate tactics are a bit weird, reminding people of the failures – the failures of Boris Johnson, the failures of Liz Truss, of Rishi Sunak.

“I think people want them out and they want to know what you’re going to do in the future. The Conservatives have failed and what Liberal Democrats are saying – we’re talking about the future.

“We’re talking about our plan to rescue our NHS, to invest in care, to help people with the cost of living, to make sure the sewage scandal is dealt with.

General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the ‘yellow tractor is knocking down the Blue Wall’ in rural areas (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“And I think that positive campaign is what people want to hear about, not the negative stuff, not the failures of the Conservatives.”

Former prime minister Mr Johnson spoke at a Conservative Party campaign rally at the National Army Museum in Chelsea alongside Mr Sunak.

He told supporters Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would try to “usher in the most left-wing Labour government since the war”.

Mr Sunak said: “Isn’t it great to have our Conservative family united, my friends?”

Boris Johnson running his hand through his hair while giving a speech at a Conservative Party rally on Tuesday night
Boris Johnson gave a speech at a Conservative Party rally on Tuesday night (James Manning/PA)

The Prime Minister has said he will spend his final campaign day in southern England, a region where Sir Ed has set his sights.

Asked about how he felt ahead of polling day, Sir Ed said he was “a bit nervous” but added: “We’ve such a great response from people”.

He also said his campaigners had heard from “lifelong Conservatives switch to the Liberal Democrats and with Labour and Green supporters realising they can’t win, being willing to lend us their vote so we can beat the Conservative candidates – it looks really good for us”.

From the cab of the tractor in Chippenham, Sir Ed told his supporters he was in “the Blue Wall across rural Britain – and the yellow tractor is coming for it”.

He turned his attention to rural communities and said: “When we talk to people, whether farmers or people across rural Britain, they say the Conservatives don’t seem to care anymore and have taken them for granted.”

The party leader added: “There is a big issue on farming that we’re talking about today, rural communities and rural health, and the yellow tractor is knocking down the Blue Wall in those rural areas.”

The Liberal Democrats’ tour bus, named Yellow Hammer 1, has parked up in several constituencies throughout the South East and South West on the campaign trail, including Chippenham where Sir Ed hosted a barbecue in June.

Other stops on the tour have included a visit to Paignton in Devon, where he built sandcastles with campaigners and their children; Yeovil in Somerset where he took part in a wheelbarrow race; Frome, also in Somerset, where he sped down the Ultimate Slip n Slide attraction; Bude in Cornwall for a surf lesson; and an obstacle course in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.