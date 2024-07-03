The Sun says it’s ‘time for a change’ as it backs Labour at General Election

Labour has received the backing of The Sun at the General Election, as the newspaper insisted: “It is time for a change”.

The tabloid said it believes the Conservatives, over the past 14 years, have become a “divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country”.

It added the Tories “are exhausted” as it switched its endorsement to the Labour Party.

The Sun is shining on Labour. It’s time for change. https://t.co/53HwDPR45r — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) July 3, 2024

It said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has “fought hard” to change the party since the days of Jeremy Corbyn, adding it is “still a work in progress”.

It noted “there are still plenty of concerns about Labour”, including on immigration and possible tax rises, and it also noted Sir Keir being an “ex-Remainer” when it comes to Brexit.

The newspaper, which has a record of backing the party which then wins the most seats, added: “He has a mountain to climb, with a disillusioned electorate and low approval ratings.

“But, by dragging his party back to the centre ground of British politics for the first time since Tony Blair was in No10, Sir Keir has won the right to take charge.”

An image of Thursday’s front page alludes to the struggles of England manager Gareth Southgate at the Euros as it states: “As Britain goes to the polls, it’s time for a new manager (and we don’t mean sack Southgate!)”.

The Sun threw its weight behind Labour at the 1997 general election won by Tony Blair before switching its allegiance to the Conservatives in September 2009.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has received the backing of The Sun (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Copies of The Sun were banned from Labour’s annual gathering following a decision taken when the conference was held in Liverpool in 2016.

A widespread boycott of the paper has been in place in Liverpool due to its coverage of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the Sun’s endorsement.

“The Sun is shining on Labour. It’s time for change,” he said.

The Sun editorial notes there are “many policies which we support” from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, including the Rwanda deportation plan and the commitment to scrap national insurance.

It added: “But the insurmountable problem faced by the Tories is that – over the course of 14 often chaotic years – they have become a divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country.

“By the time Rishi Sunak moved into No 10, Britain had had five prime ministers in just 12 years. In 2022 alone, there were four home secretaries, four chancellors, and five education secretaries.

“All this upheaval, backstabbing and mayhem came at a price.”

After raising concerns over tax increases and other policies, it adds: “Put bluntly, the Tories are exhausted. They need a period in opposition to unite around a common set of principles which can finally bring to an end all the years of internal warfare.

“It is time for a change.

“Nigel Farage’s manifesto – lower taxes, less immigration, slashing the size of the bloated state – has struck a chord with millions, including many hard-working voters who supported Boris Johnson in 2019. But Reform is a one-man band which at best can only win only a handful of MPs and can never implement its policies.

“The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, are a joke – with a leader who has spent this most depressing of campaigns pulling ridiculous stunts.

“Which means that it is time for Labour.

“There is no doubt Sir Keir Starmer has fought hard to change his party for the better, even if it is still a work in progress.”