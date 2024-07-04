What can the media report on election day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What can the media report on election day?

By Press Association
The pre-election period is a busy time for broadcasters as they join parliamentary candidates on the campaign trail. But there are strict restrictions on what they can broadcast during election day itself.

Ofcom – which regulates broadcasters in the UK – says “discussion and analysis of election and referendum issues must finish when the poll opens” in its election guidance.

This means they cannot broadcast any political speeches or interviews from 7am to 10pm.

Campaigning is still allowed on election day, but it cannot be transmitted on TV or radio. Any TV or radio speeches posted to social media are likely to have taken place beforehand.

Broadcasters are allowed to report on the more procedural aspects of the day – and party leaders and politicians are often filmed going to vote at their polling station.

– Can I trust new polling figures?

Ofcom’s guidance also says “broadcasters may not publish the results of any opinion poll on polling day itself until the election or referendum poll closes”.

The first new set of polling results on election day is the exit poll, which comes out when voting booths close at 10pm.

It is a criminal offence to publish an exit poll or survey when polls are open – meaning any new polling data published on social media will not be trustworthy.

– Do these rules apply to print journalism?

Newspapers and magazines are governed by a different set of rules, and are allowed to publish discussions of policy and political issues during election day. Many newspapers actively endorse certain candidates in their editorial sections.

Most newspapers will have gone to print the night before, so will not be printing new information while polling stations are open. However, they can still publish stories online.

– What about social media?

There are no specific rules about what can be published on social media on election day, so you may still see campaign material on your feeds.

An exception to this is the BBC. Its editorial guidelines state it will not be publishing campaign material across any platform, including its social media accounts.

Relative freedom for digital and print news means TV and radio are unique in having restrictions placed on them during election day. Some have called for the rules on broadcasting to be updated, in order to counter disinformation spreading online.

