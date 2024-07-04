Fact check: Social media user ‘sworn at by Streeting’ has history of fake videos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Social media user ‘sworn at by Streeting’ has history of fake videos

By Press Association
The account which posted it to social media was set up last month and has a history of posting manipulated media critical of senior Labour politicians
The account which posted it to social media was set up last month and has a history of posting manipulated media critical of senior Labour politicians (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A social media user has posted an alleged audio clip of Labour candidate Wes Streeting.

The user claims to have seen Mr Streeting “on the campaign trail” before asking him about his stance on the conflict in Gaza.

In the clip, Mr Streeting is apparently asked if he cares about innocent Palestinians being killed, and responding: “No, I f***ing don’t, now f*** off you little c***.”

This is followed by a woman’s voice asking the person to “leave him alone”.

Evaluation

Mr Streeting has called the clip “obviously fake”.

While the PA news agency has been unable to prove beyond doubt that the clip has been manipulated, the account which posted it to social media was set up just last month and has a history of posting manipulated media critical of senior Labour politicians.

The facts

Mr Streeting said: “Another obviously fake audio clip is circulating (I’d call it a deep fake, but it’s so poor that shallow fake is probably more apt). Just the latest dirty tactic being deployed against me – and the latest to backfire, too.”

The X account that posted the original clip self-describes as a “Corbynista” and was only set up in June 2024 after the election was called.

Since setting up the account, the user has posted videos manipulating Wes Streeting’s voice, portraying a satirical conversation between Sir Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile, and a video that is flagged by X as “manipulated” that appears to show Sir Keir acknowledging a lack of “compelling” testimony against Savile.

The user also posted an audio clip of an alleged call into James O’Brien’s LBC radio programme on June 10, but a version of that edition of the show uploaded to YouTube did not feature the exchange featured in the clip.

Additionally, the swearing recording lacks a video element that would show Mr Streeting and instead shows soundwave graphics and subtitles instead of a raw recording.

