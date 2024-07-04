In Pictures: Highlights from the 2024 General Election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

In Pictures: Highlights from the 2024 General Election campaign

By Press Association

For 42 days, the UK’s politicians have travelled around the country bidding to win the support of voters ahead of the General Election.

Photographers from the PA news agency have been with them every step of the way capturing the highs and lows of the campaign.

Rishi Sunak in a soaking suit outside the door to Number 10 Downing Street
How it began: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street in the middle of a rain storm on May 22 calling a General Election for July 4 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nigel Farage stands in the rain with a see-through umbrella
Nigel Farage began the election campaign saying he was too busy to have a leading role, and ended it as Clacton candidate and leader of the Reform UK party (Gareth Fuller/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met potter and Great Pottery Throw Down judge Keith Brymer Jones during his visit to Duchess China in Longton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Angela Rayner directs a plane at Stansted
Meanwhile, his deputy Angela Rayner was given the job of guiding in an easyJet plane arriving from Amsterdam onto the stand during a visit to Stansted airport (Joe Giddens/PA)
John Swinney makes a pitch to a voter
Scottish National Party Leader John Swinney took the one-on-one approach to wooing voters at a cafe in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Plaid leader at campaign launch
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth had a small stage to deliver his big ideas for Wales when he launched his party’s campaign in Bangor (Peter Byrne/PA)

The General Election is the proverbial moment when people waiting for a long time to be taken where they want to go suddenly see several buses arrive at the same time.

The Prime Minister unveiled the Tory model in Redcar while Sir Keir Starmer revealed Labour’s juggernaut at Uxbridge College.

Tory battlebus launch
All aboard: Rishi Sunak had packed plenty of placards on his campaign bus when it was launched at Redcar Racecourse (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Labour battlebus launch
Meanwhile, Sir Keir had the company of Ms Rayner and Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves when they set off from Uxbridge College in London (Lucy North/PA)

The Liberal Democrats were notable for eye-catching stunts, many of them water-themed, even managing to photobomb an appearance by the Prime Minister at a rowing club in Henley-on-Thames.

Meanwhile, leader Sir Ed Davey, offered a range of photographer-friendly antics while taking his message to the voters.

Lib Dems photobomb Rishi Sunak
Liberal Democrat supporters in a boat, stole the focus away from Mr Sunak as he met supporters for doughnuts and coffee beside the Thames at a rowing club (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Ed Davey takes a plunge
Leap of faith: Sir Ed Davey strikes a pose as he attempts an aqua jungle floating assault course at Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
Ed Davey in mid-air with his arms out stretched during a bungee jump
There was an even deeper plunge in Sir Ed’s future when he undertook a bungee jump from a crane at Eastbourne Borough Football Club (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Reform UK’s campaign started with Richard Tice at the helm but took on extra momentum with Mr Farage’s decision to enter the fray as leader and candidate for Clacton as he seeks to win a Commons seat, something that has so far eluded him.

Nigel Farage on a clay pigeon shoot
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was locked and loaded when he took part in clay pigeon shooting during a visit to Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rishi Sunak enjoys a science lesson
Paying attention in class, Mr Sunak met pupils in a science lesson during a visit to John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby, Lincolnshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer serves teas and coffees
Sir Keir helps to serve teas and coffees to Labour supporters during a visit to Hucknall Town Football Club in Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lorna Slater enthuses the voters
Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater delivered her party’s General Election manifesto plans at Summerhall in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)