Sunak gives peerages to Theresa May and Sir Graham Brady By Press Association July 4 2024, 9:34 pm July 4 2024, 9:34 pm Share Sunak gives peerages to Theresa May and Sir Graham Brady Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6526828/sunak-gives-peerages-to-theresa-may-and-sir-graham-brady/ Copy Link Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to a reporter during a visit to Braishfield Primary School in Romsey, Hampshire, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2024. Rishi Sunak has handed peerages to former prime minister Theresa May, former chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady and his chief of staff in the dissolution honours list. Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, former chief whip Julian Smith, former defence secretary Ben Wallace and Scotland secretary Alister Jack have been nominated for knighthoods. The Prime Minister’s chief of staff Liam Booth-Smith has been proposed for a peerage along with former transport secretary Chris Grayling, Sir Alok Sharma and Dame Eleanor Laing. Among Sir Keir Starmer’s nominations for peerages are Dame Margaret Beckett, Harriet Harman, Margaret Hodge and Kevan Jones.