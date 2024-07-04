Live: Counts start as polls close in the 2024 General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Live: Counts start as polls close in the 2024 General Election

By Press Association
Counts have now started (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Counts have now started (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Welcome to PA’s live blog.

Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the UK’s next prime minister as an exit poll indicated a landslide Labour victory.

Polls have closed in the General Election and counts are starting.

  • Exit poll predicts Labour majority
  • The dissolution honours list has been published
  • Polls closed at 10pm

Here’s the latest:

Banner graphic announcing an

10pm

Polls have closed across the country in the 2024 General Election and Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the UK’s next prime minister as an exit poll indicated a landslide Labour victory.

9.53pm

Shortly before polls closed, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “To the hundreds of Conservative candidates, thousands of volunteers and millions of voters: Thank you for your hard work, thank you for your support, and thank you for your vote.”

9.44pm

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden has been knighted, while former deputy prime minister Therese Coffey has been made a dame.

The two Conservatives have been given top honours alongside three other party colleagues, with ex-defence secretary Ben Wallace and former chief whip Julian Smith both made knight commanders of the Order of the Bath, while former Scottish secretary Alister Jack has been made a knight of the Order of the British Empire.

9.42pm

Former deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing and ex-MP Craig Mackinlay, who has battled sepsis which cost him his hands and feet, have also been given peerages.

Former Cop26 president and Cabinet minister Sir Alok Sharma has also been made a peer.

9.41pm

There are also peerages for former minister Kevan Jones, who has played a prominent role in campaigning for justice for sub-postmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal, former deputy speaker Dame Rosie Winterton and veteran ex-whip John Spellar.

9.31pm

Labour veterans Dame Margaret Beckett, Harriet Harman and Dame Margaret Hodge will also take seats in the House of Lords.

Sir Keir Starmer’s nominations in the dissolution honours include former Parliamentary Labour party chairman John Cryer.

9.24pm

Rishi Sunak has rewarded his right-hand man Liam Booth-Smith with a peerage, announced less than an hour before polls closed in the General Election.

Lord Booth-Smith, who had been Mr Sunak’s chief of staff in Downing Street, was included in the Prime Minister’s dissolution honours list.

9.22pm

Former prime minister Theresa May and former chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady have been given peerages in the dissolution honours list.

Early on Thursday Mr Sunak voted in his Richmond constituency.

He waved at reporters as he and his wife Akshata Murty arrived hand-in-hand at the Kirby Sigston Village Hall, as he hopes to be returned to Parliament as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, arrive to cast their vote
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Keir was also joined by his wife, Victoria, as he visited a polling station in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes in the 2024 General Election at Willingham Close TRA Hall in London (James Manning/PA)