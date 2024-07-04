Live: Counts start as polls close in the 2024 General Election

Welcome to PA’s live blog.

Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the UK’s next prime minister as an exit poll indicated a landslide Labour victory.

Polls have closed in the General Election and counts are starting.

Exit poll predicts Labour majority

The dissolution honours list has been published

Polls closed at 10pm

10pm

9.53pm

Shortly before polls closed, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “To the hundreds of Conservative candidates, thousands of volunteers and millions of voters: Thank you for your hard work, thank you for your support, and thank you for your vote.”

To the hundreds of Conservative candidates, thousands of volunteers and millions of voters: Thank you for your hard work, thank you for your support, and thank you for your vote. pic.twitter.com/GcgvI7bImI — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 4, 2024

9.44pm

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden has been knighted, while former deputy prime minister Therese Coffey has been made a dame.

The two Conservatives have been given top honours alongside three other party colleagues, with ex-defence secretary Ben Wallace and former chief whip Julian Smith both made knight commanders of the Order of the Bath, while former Scottish secretary Alister Jack has been made a knight of the Order of the British Empire.

9.42pm

Former deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing and ex-MP Craig Mackinlay, who has battled sepsis which cost him his hands and feet, have also been given peerages.

Former Cop26 president and Cabinet minister Sir Alok Sharma has also been made a peer.

9.41pm

There are also peerages for former minister Kevan Jones, who has played a prominent role in campaigning for justice for sub-postmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal, former deputy speaker Dame Rosie Winterton and veteran ex-whip John Spellar.

9.31pm

Labour veterans Dame Margaret Beckett, Harriet Harman and Dame Margaret Hodge will also take seats in the House of Lords.

Sir Keir Starmer’s nominations in the dissolution honours include former Parliamentary Labour party chairman John Cryer.

9.24pm

Rishi Sunak has rewarded his right-hand man Liam Booth-Smith with a peerage, announced less than an hour before polls closed in the General Election.

Lord Booth-Smith, who had been Mr Sunak’s chief of staff in Downing Street, was included in the Prime Minister’s dissolution honours list.

9.22pm

Former prime minister Theresa May and former chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady have been given peerages in the dissolution honours list.

Early on Thursday Mr Sunak voted in his Richmond constituency.

He waved at reporters as he and his wife Akshata Murty arrived hand-in-hand at the Kirby Sigston Village Hall, as he hopes to be returned to Parliament as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Keir was also joined by his wife, Victoria, as he visited a polling station in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency.