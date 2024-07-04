Woman takes two pet pygmy goats to polling station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Woman takes two pet pygmy goats to polling station

By Press Association
Mary Mantom took her pet goats to the polling station (Mary Mantom/PA)
Mary Mantom took her pet goats to the polling station (Mary Mantom/PA)

While some voters headed to the polls accompanied by their dogs, one woman took more unusual company as she walked to the polling station with her two possibly “Lab-aaa” supporting goats.

Mary Mantom, 46, told the PA news agency she was accompanied by her four-year-old male pygmy goats Jean-Paul Goatier and David Hasselhoof to the polling station.

Ms Mantom, based in Stourbridge in the West Midlands, said: “We were joking earlier that they would vote Lab-aaa but my husband Tom commented to somebody at the polling station that maybe you can tell how they vote by the colour of their leads because, just coincidence, one has got a blue lead and the other has a red one.”

She said she was inspired by the #dogsatpollingstations hashtag on X, formerly Twitter, to take her pet goats with her and her husband, Thomas Evans, 45, to the polling station.

The volunteer recruitment team leader said: “We often walk our two goats around the local area and the polling station is on our walk route so we just thought it would be fun to take the goats when we went to vote and put it on Twitter as goats at polling stations.”

Fellow voters were “very surprised” to come across the goats at the polling station but the pair received a positive reaction, their owner said.

“People always comment on them when we walk around the area and tonight we came across many people on their way to the same polling station,” she said.

“There was a family that came out after voting who mistook them for dogs initially and then were amazed to see that they were goats.”

The two children of the family were “just amazed” and they stroked the goats and fed them some treats, Ms Mantom said.

The goats are called Jean-Paul Goatier and David Hasselhoof (Mary Mantom/PA)

“Everybody always wants to ask questions and it always provokes quite a reaction and often dogs quite don’t know what to do because they’re like, what the heck is that animal, so often people’s dogs go a bit crazy or they might be a bit scared,” she said.

The goats “have definitely got personalities of their own, just like dogs,” Ms Mantom said.

“David is definitely the more confident, macho, alpha male, which fits with his name as David Hasselhoof, whereas Jean-Paul is more shy and sensitive in nature and a bit more nervous,” she explained.

“They’re generally very inquisitive, they love meeting people. We always carry treats in our pockets so we give them lots of treats to encourage them to be confident.”

The goats have never accompanied Ms Mantom to the polling station before but she would “absolutely” take them again.