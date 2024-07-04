Electoral Commission: Polling day ran ‘smoothly’ but ‘some’ could not vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electoral Commission: Polling day ran ‘smoothly’ but ‘some’ could not vote

By Press Association
The Electoral Commission has acknowledged ‘some’ people were unable to vote due to the late arrival of postal votes (Simon Darvill/PA)
The Electoral Commission has insisted polling day “ran smoothly” despite acknowledging “some” people were unable to vote due to the late arrival of postal votes.

The body that oversees elections said there is “room to improve the experience for some” and that it will be carrying out research in the coming weeks, including into those who applied to vote by post.

It follows criticism from Conservatives Kemi Badenoch and Kevin Hollinrake over people not receiving their ballots.

Kevin Hollinrake walking down a street
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake has said that missing postal votes will be ‘urgently’ investigated (James Manning/PA)

In a statement when the polls closed, the Electoral Commission said they will “recommend improvements to the systems where necessary”.

Asked for a number or estimate on how many had been unable to vote, the commission indicated it is “not possible to collect a specific figure”.

The commission also noted that while the overall campaign had been “robust and vibrant”, there was also “unacceptable abuse and intimidation of candidates”.

Vijay Rangarajan, commission chief executive, said: “Today, tens of millions of people exercised their democratic right and had their say at the ballot box.

“Overall, our initial assessment is that polling day ran smoothly and people were able to cast their votes securely. We continue to support administrators as they undertake counts tonight.

“Millions of people were able to have their say, but we know there is room to improve the experience for some.

“A record number of postal votes were successfully returned, but some couldn’t vote both in the UK and abroad because of the late arrival of postal votes. There was a robust and vibrant campaign, but unacceptable abuse and intimidation of candidates.

“We will collect evidence from people who participated in these elections as voters, candidates, campaigners and administrators, to better understand their experiences. We will recommend improvements to the systems where necessary.”

The commission said there had been “very high levels of public awareness” on new rules around voter ID and thanked electoral administrators across the country for “dedication and professionalism in delivering these well run polls”.

Earlier this week, Mr Hollinrake – postal affairs minister – was said to be “urgently” investigating a failure to get ballot packs to people in some constituencies in time for polling day.

On Thursday, Ms Badenoch attacked the local council in her North West Essex seat for having “potentially disenfranchised” thousands of postal voters who had not received their ballots.

The Cabinet minister said up to 2,600 voters were affected by Uttlesford District Council “forgetting” to send them their postal votes.

Writing on X on polling day, Ms Badenoch said: “Five years ago, all but four Conservatives on Uttlesford council were voted out. People wanted ‘Change’. Instead, they got ‘Change for the WORSE’, electing an independent residents group who ran a blame-the-Tories campaign.

“The community is now saddled with a council leadership unable to carry out basic functions competently…

“Now they’ve potentially disenfranchised up to 2,600 postal voters by FORGETTING to send them their ballot papers.”

On Thursday, the council said packs had been sent out by the end of last week and a majority of 2,688 postal votes had been successfully returned.

The exact number of ballots returned will be published by the council after the count in the interests of transparency, it said.

Kemi Badenoch on a purple lit stage wearing a yellow dress
Kemi Badenoch is seen as a frontrunner in a potential bid to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party (Lucy North/PA)

The council’s chief executive, Peter Holt, had last week said he was “mortified” and apologised for the error.

He said the council had been delivering postal ballots by hand in a bid to resolve the matter, but warned a close result on election night could be challenged if a large proportion are not returned.

There is speculation this could thwart any bid by Ms Badenoch to stand in a Tory leadership contest.

If she wins her seat by a narrow margin, Labour could challenge the result and demand a re-run.

This could result in a by-election, with Ms Badenoch not considered an MP until its conclusion and therefore prevented from running in a Conservative Party leadership race.

Ms Badenoch is seen as a frontrunner to replace Rishi Sunak should he lead the Conservatives to defeat.

Having won a 27,594 majority in Saffron Walden in 2019, she is fighting for re-election in the redrawn North West Essex seat.