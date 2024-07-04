General Election: Quotes of the night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General Election: Quotes of the night

By Press Association
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg (Victoria Jones/PA)

The General Election results and reactions are rolling in throughout the night – here are some of the best quotes so far:

“There’s no way of describing this as anything other than a bad night for the Conservative Party” – Former Tory minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg takes stock.

“I’m afraid the reason why the Conservative Party has been swept out is because it’s been a clown show and people are paying a heavy price for it” – Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting reflects on the exit polls.

“As for the Conservatives, you know, it’s going to sound odd, there’ll be a bit of a sigh of relief, even though it’s the worst results since 1832 when the Duke of Wellington was running the Tory party. So this one feels more like the Tory party’s Waterloo, frankly” – Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne looks to history for parallels.

General Election campaign 2024
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Tonight the British people have spoken, and if the exit poll this evening is again a guide to results across our country as it so often is, then after 14 years the British people have chosen change” – Labour’s Bridget Phillipson after being declared the first winner of the night.

“A lot of the people – if not the majority of people – who in this election have shifted from the SNP to Labour, they still believe in independence, they haven’t shifted their opinion on independence” – Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, commenting on the SNP’s poor showing in the exit poll.

EU referendum
Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s the biggest comeback since Lazarus” – Former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock.

“Anyone who looks at the rise of Reform will see that what we’re doing is breaking political history. I’ve said this before, everyone said that in that Brexit result, ‘you won’t do it’, we changed history, we’re about to change history once again” – David Bull, Reform’s deputy leader.

“The Conservative Party is the natural party of government and has been in this country for many long years, and so we will be very ruthless about it, we will certainly be very forensic about it” – Former Tory minister Dame Andrea Leadsom.