Tom Elliott said he was in 'total shock' after he was awarded peerage

By Press Association
Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Tom Elliott (PA)
Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Tom Elliott (PA)

Former Ulster Unionist leader Tom Elliott, who has been given a peerage in the dissolution honours list, said the news came as a “total shock”, adding: “I’m still the same person.”

The MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone was one of 19 new peers announced on Thursday.

He held the Fermanagh South Tyrone Westminster seat for the UUP from 2015 until 2017, and now sits in Stormont.

UUP MLA Tom Elliott said he was shocked to be given the peerage (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking as he arrived at Magherafelt count centre, Mr Elliott said: “It’s different. It’s something I never expected. It was a total shock and surprise,” he said.

“I look at it more as an award for the community as opposed to me. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t feel like changing. I’m still the same person. Hopefully that’s the way it will be.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to being a peer,  but look I just take it as it comes. To be fair I only heard officially this evening at 7.20pm, so haven’t had much time to sink in.

“I had to tell the family then. So things move on quickly in life and that’s just how it is. I hope in general things don’t change dramatically for me.”

Mr Elliott, who was party leader from 2010 to 2012, is currently deputy chief whip and the party spokesman for Agriculture and Environment and chairs Stormont’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee.