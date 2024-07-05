Ex-Tory minister condemns ‘ill discipline’ and warns against lurch rightwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ex-Tory minister condemns ‘ill discipline’ and warns against lurch rightwards

By Press Association
Sir Robert Buckland has lost his Swindon South seat to Labour (PA)
Sir Robert Buckland has lost his Swindon South seat to Labour (PA)

A lurch to the right after the election would be “disastrous” for the Conservatives, Sir Robert Buckland has warned after losing his seat.

The Conservatives are poised for a record defeat, according to an exit poll predicting a Labour landslide.

Sir Robert, a former justice secretary, became the first Tory big beast casualty of the night, losing the Swindon South constituency to Labour.

Competing factions of the Conservative Party are expected to start vying over its political direction in the aftermath of the General Election.

But Sir Robert warned a lurch rightwards “would be a disastrous mistake and it would send us into the abyss, and gift Labour government for many years”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton (Danny Lawson/PA)

He also took aim at those already arguing over the Tories’ future, telling the BBC: “We can see articles being written before a vote is cast at the General Election about the party heading for defeat and what the prognosis should be.

“It is spectacularly unprofessional, ill-disciplined.”

Asked if he was speaking about an article written by Conservative former home secretary Suella Braverman, Sir Robert replied: “I am afraid that is not an isolated example.”

Speaking to Welsh broadcaster S4C, Sir Robert later said he expects Rishi Sunak to “contemplate the enormity” of the situation.

The former Welsh secretary added that “I think I deserve a drink” after being “sacked on live television”.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg had earlier signalled his interest in a different direction for the Tories after the poll results are counted.

He claimed it would be “interesting” to see whether Nigel Farage can achieve “a realignment of the right in British politics”.

He also sought to blame “issues with changing the leader” of the party during the last Parliament for the Conservatives’ woes.

In reference to ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the former cabinet minister told the BBC: “Voters expect the prime minister they have chosen to remain the prime minister and for it to be the voters who decide when that person is changed.”

Boris Johnson delivers a speech in central London
Boris Johnson delivers a speech in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail (PA)

The Tories, who have been in power since 2010, are set to be banished to the opposition benches of the House of Commons, with exit polling suggesting their numbers will be reduced to 131 seats, a loss of 241 MPs.

This would be its lowest number of MPs on record.

In 2019, under Mr Johnson the party won 365 seats, with majority of 80.

That total is set to be dwarfed by the result expected for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour by the end of the night, which is predicted to win power with a total of 410 seats, according to the poll.

Mr Sunak has sought to portray himself as upbeat, only arguing on Wednesday – the final day of campaigning – he was an “underdog” who was fighting until the “final whistle”.

But the exit poll, the final test of public opinion on the night of the election count, has laid bare the scale of devastation the Tories face.

At risk of losing their seats are several prominent Cabinet ministers, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan.

Godalming and Ash, the constituency Mr Hunt is contesting, is 81% likely to go to the Lib Dems, while Mr Shapps is set to lose his Welwyn Hatfield seat to Labour with a 94% likelihood.

Justice Secretary Mr Chalk is all but certain to lose his Cheltenham constituency to the Lib Dems, though Ms Keegan’s Chichester seat is a possible Conservative hold.

Portsmouth North, where Labour is challenging Ms Mordaunt, is too close to call according to the pollsters.

The Guardian newspaper has even reported Mr Sunak is privately worried about winning his Richmond and Northallerton constituency, though according to the exit poll he is 99% likely to win.