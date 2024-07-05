Lib Dems on for high-profile wins against Chancellor and Education Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lib Dems on for high-profile wins against Chancellor and Education Secretary

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Liberal Democrats are confident of high-profile gains across England, unseating Cabinet ministers including Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk.

It comes as the exit poll forecast a more than five-fold increase in the party’s share of Commons seats compared to 2019 and as the party made its first gain of the night from the Tories in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Claiming victory in Chichester, Sussex, over Ms Keegan, a party spokesperson said: “School’s out for summer for Gillian Keegan. We are confident of clinching a win in Chichester, making her the first Cabinet Minister of the night to lose her seat.

“This seat has been Conservative for 100 years, winning here is an extraordinary achievement which has unseated the Education Secretary.”

Party sources described victory against Mr Chalk in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, as “a massive result for the Liberal Democrats and demonstrates the anger that so many Conservative voters have for this Government”.

They have also said they are confident of victory over Mr Hunt in Godalming and Ash, Surrey, where the exit poll has forecasted a Lib Dem win as 81% likely.

The pollsters have said Sir Ed Davey’s party is likely to end the night on 61 seats, while the party’s own number-crunchers said they had won “47 seats so far” shortly before 1.30am.

“The exit poll is obviously encouraging,” a party source said.

Throughout the campaign, Sir Ed has toured the country in his battle bus called Yellow Hammer 1, taking part in stunts including toppling off a paddleboard in Windermere, playing tennis in Newbury and surfing near Bude in Cornwall.

Sir Ed Davey tries - and fails - to ride a surfboard standing up
Sir Ed Davey learning to surf near Bude, Cornwall (Matt Keeble/PA)

When polls closed, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed said: “The Liberal Democrats are on course for our best results in a century, thanks to our positive campaign with health and care at its heart.

“I am humbled by the millions of people who backed the Liberal Democrats to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs.

“Every Liberal Democrat MP will be a strong local champion for their community standing up for the NHS and care. Whether you voted for us or not, we will work day in and day out and we will not let you down.”

First to oust the Tories in a Yorkshire seat, new Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon posted to X, formerly Twitter: “The first brick in the blue wall has come crashing down in Harrogate and Knaresborough tonight.”

He added: “We are back in Harrogate and Knaresborough, back in Yorkshire, back in the North, and back across the country.”

Mr Gordon took 23,976 votes against the Conservatives’ 15,738.

The Lib Dems won just 11 seats almost five years ago when the Conservative Party secured an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons under Boris Johnson.