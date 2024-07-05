How election night unfolded – a timeline of key events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How election night unfolded – a timeline of key events

By Press Association
The exit poll, published shortly after polling stations closed, predicted a Labour landslide (Andrew Milligan/PA)
As declarations of General Election results began to pick up speed following an exit poll which predicted Labour winning a landslide, here is a timeline of how election night unfolded:

– 10pm

Polling stations across the UK closed.

An exit poll is published predicting a Labour landslide with the party on course for 410 seats and the number of Conservative MPs reduced to a record low of 131.

It also forecast the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and The Green Party on two.

In Scotland, the SNP was expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

A dog waits for its owner outside the polling station at Coulsdon Memorial Park, Croydon during voting in the 2024 General Election.
All UK polling stations closed at 10pm on Thursday (James Weech/PA)

– 11.14pm

The first constituency result is announced, with Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson holding Houghton and Sunderland South in Tyne and Wear.

Ms Phillipson wins 18,837 votes, ahead of Reform UK on 11,668, with the Conservatives in third on 5,514.

She said in her victory speech: “Tonight the British people have spoken, and if the exit poll this evening is again a guide to results across our country as it so often is, then after 14 years the British people have chosen change.”

– 12.15am

Former Conservative justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland loses his seat in Swindon South to Labour candidate Heidi Alexander.

Sir Robert takes 12,070 votes while Ms Alexander wins 21,676 in the Wiltshire constituency.

– 1.35am

Liberal Democrat candidate Tom Gordon wins the party’s first victory of the night in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Mr Gordon takes 23,976 votes, ahead of the Conservatives on 15,738 and Reform with 5,679 in the North Yorkshire constituency.

– 1.42am

The first Conservative win to be announced is a hold by Mark Francois in Rayleigh and Wickford in Essex.

The Tory candidate wins 17,756 votes ahead of Reform UK with 12,135 and Labour on 11,823.

– 2.11am

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves holds the seat in Leeds West and Pudsey.

In a post on X, she says it was an “honour” to return as the area’s MP, adding “You have put your trust in me. And I will not let you down.”

– 2.18am

Lee Anderson becomes Reform UK’s first elected MP after winning the seat in Ashfield in Nottinghamshire.

Reform wins 17,062 votes ahead of Labour with 11,553.

– 2.40am

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey holds the seat of Kingston and Surbiton in London after securing 25,870 votes, following a stunt-packed campaign.

The Conservative candidate received 8,635 votes, with Labour winning 6,561.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Ed says: “It has been a great privilege to serve Kingston and Surbiton and this great community over many years and I’m humbled that you’ve given me the chance to serve you again, so let me start by saying a big thank you.”

– 2.58am

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer holds the London seat of Holborn and St Pancras.

He said in his counting hall speech: “Tonight people here and around the country have spoken and they’re ready for change – to end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.

“The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver.”

General Election 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a victory speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– 3.09am

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps loses to Labour in Welwyn Hatfield.

– 3.09am

Conservative Justice Secretary Alex Chalk loses in Cheltenham to Liberal Democrat candidate Max Wilkinson.

– 3.26am
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn beats his old party to hold his seat in Islington North and become an independent MP.

Mr Corbyn has been the MP for the London constituency since 1983.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses outside Islington Town Hall, north London, after handing in his nomination papers for the General Election on July 4.
Jeremy Corbyn has been MP for Islington North since 1983 (Lucy North/PA)

– 3.28am
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is elected in Clacton, winning a UK parliamentary seat at his eighth attempt.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage gives a victory speech at Clacton Leisure Centre in Clacton after winning the Essex seat
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage won the seat of Clacton in his eighth attempt at becoming an MP (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking in Clacton after his win, Mr Farage said his party’s performance in the General Election was “truly extraordinary”.

He added: “There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it.”

– 03.48am
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is beaten by the Liberal Democrat candidate Jess Brown-Fuller in Chichester.