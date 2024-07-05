Starmer says country ‘ready for change’ as he appears set for No 10

Sir Keir Starmer said the country was “ready for change” as Labour appeared on course for a landslide win in the General Election.

The Labour leader, who will become the UK’s next Prime Minister, said “you have voted, it is now time for us to deliver”.

An exit poll indicated Labour is forecast to have a 170-seat majority in the Commons, with the Conservatives reduced to their lowest number of MPs on record.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) gives a victory speech watched by Nick the Incredible Flying Brick (second right) and Bobby ‘Elmo’ Smith (right) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In his acceptance speech after being re-elected in Holborn and St Pancras, Sir Keir said: “Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they are saying they’re ready for change.

“To end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.”

He added: “You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver.”

On a dramatic night:

– Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was ousted by Labour.

– Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was defeated by the the Liberal Democrats.

– Chief whip Simon Hart lost to Plaid Cymru.

– Tory deputy chairman Jonathan Gullis was been beaten by Labour.

– Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt also appeared vulnerable, with Labour confident of victory.

– The Liberal Democrats claimed to have beaten Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and said it was “confident” of defeating Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

– Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn held on to his seat as an independent.

– Reform UK leader Nigel Farage won a Commons seat at his eighth attempt and promised his party would “stun all of you”.

– Labour’s shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth, who played a prominent role in the party’s media campaign, lost his seat to an independent.

The broadcasters’ exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

The Liberal Democrats are forecast to win 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and the Green Party two.

In Scotland, the SNP are expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

The poll for broadcasters involved more than 20,000 voters at 133 polling stations.

If the results follow the forecast, it will mean a Labour prime minister in No 10 for the first time since 2010 and the Conservatives facing a fight over the future direction of the party.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Shapps was the first confirmed Cabinet casualty and he hit out at the Tory “soap opera” which had turned off voters.

“It’s not so much that Labour won this election but rather that the Conservatives have lost it,” he said.

“On door after door, voters have been dismayed by our inability to iron out our differences in private and do that and then be united in public.

“Instead we have tried the patience of traditional Conservative voters with a propensity to create an endless political soap opera out of internal rivalries and divisions which have become increasingly indulgent and entrenched.”

He said there was a danger the Tory party could “go off on some tangent, condemning ourselves to years of lacklustre opposition”.

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland, who also lost his seat, warned that a lurch to the right after the election would be “disastrous” for the Conservatives.

“I think that we have seen in this election an astonishing ill-discipline within the party,” the told the BBC.

“We can see articles being written before a vote is cast at the General Election about the party heading for defeat and what the prognosis should be.

“It is spectacularly unprofessional, ill-disciplined. That is not the Conservative Party I joined and have been an active member of for now nearly 40 years.”

Asked later if he was speaking about an article written by Conservative former home secretary and potential leadership contender Suella Braverman, Sir Robert replied: “I am afraid that is not an isolated example.”

Reform’s Mr Farage and former Tory Lee Anderson were both elected to Parliament.

After winning in Clacton, Mr Farage said there was now a “massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it”.

But he added it is not just the Tories he is taking on, and “we’re coming for Labour, be in no doubt about that”.

“This is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you,” he said.