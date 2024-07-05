Johnny Mercer: The military man who went into politics having never voted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnny Mercer: The military man who went into politics having never voted

By Press Association
Johnny Mercer became veterans’ affairs minister in 2022 (James Manning/PA)
Johnny Mercer’s entrance into the political arena may have seemed a surprise given that he admitted never having voted before.

But it was his experience in the military that he said drove him into politics, telling of a “displeasure” at how soldiers and veterans were treated by various governments over the years.

He was selected by the Conservatives to run for his local seat of Plymouth Moor View in 2013 and won at the 2015 General Election.

But on Friday morning it was announced he had been defeated by Labour.

On the gov.uk webpage outlining his biography, it stated that Mr Mercer entered politics “despite having never voted before”.

He went on to serve as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs at the Cabinet Office, with the topics of defence, veterans and mental health forming much of what he spoke about in the House of Commons.

Mr Mercer came from a military family and graduated from Sandhurst in 2002, going on to serve around the world.

In 2021 the former Army officer dramatically quit the Government after frustration at what he saw as a lack of progress over legislation to protect British veterans who served during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

But while Downing Street said then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson had accepted Mr Mercer’s resignation, the latter posted on Twitter that he was “sorry to have been relieved of my responsibilities in Government” amid reports that he was sacked.

Mr Mercer attended some of the trial in Belfast of a soldier later convicted of killing a man at an Army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago – the first veteran to be convicted of a historical offence in Northern Ireland since the peace agreement.

Mr Mercer faced controversy earlier this year, when he was told by a judge he must hand over names of the people who told him about alleged special forces murders in Afghanistan.

Mr Mercer was previously told his refusal “to answer legitimate questions… at a public inquiry” were “disappointing… surprising… and completely unacceptable”.

He repeatedly refused to hand over names to the Afghanistan Inquiry of “multiple officers” who told him about allegations of murder and a cover-up during his time as a backbench MP.

A decision over whether he can continue to withhold names was then postponed until after the General Election.

Mr Mercer is married with two children.