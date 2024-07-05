Live: Sir Keir Starmer to be next prime minister after Rishi Sunak admits defeat

Sir Keir Starmer will be the UK’s next prime minister after Rishi Sunak admitted defeat in the face of a Labour landslide.

Labour wins the General Election after reaching 326 seats

Sir Keir Starmer says the UK is waking up to 'the sunlight of hope'

Rishi Sunak says the British people have delivered a 'sobering verdict' on his party

Jacob Rees-Mogg loses North East Somerset and Hanham to Labour

Here’s the latest:

With 545 constituency results declared, Labour has won 372 seats with a 35.6% share of the vote.

The Conservatives have 90 seats and a 22.8% vote share.

The Liberal Democrats have won in 50 constituencies with 11.2% of the overall vote, while Reform UK have 14.5% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.

The SNP has five seats, Plaid Cymru is on four, the DUP has four and Sinn Fein has six. The Green Party has 6.8% of the votes and two seats.

Tory security minister Tom Tugendhat has won Tonbridge.

Labour has overturned more than a decade of SNP domination at Westminster by securing a majority of Scottish seats.

Labour sealed its resurgence in Scotland after passing the 29-seat threshold.

In the 2019 General Election, the party returned just one MP north of the border to the SNP’s 48.

Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock had a tear in his eye as he spoke to reporters after Sir Keir Starmer’s speech.

Asked if we could start saying “Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister” Mr Kinnock said: “I think we can.”

He added: “This guy has got real strength of character, people know that innately about Keir Starmer, but they’re about to see it in action.

“It’s typical of Keir to pick up on the fact we’re walking into today and then into tomorrow – he’s got a sense of purpose for the future. It isn’t anything as romantic as destiny, but what he wants to avoid is the kind of vision that’s a mirage.”

Congratulations to my friend and new UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer on his resounding election victory – I look forward to working constructively with the incoming @UKLabour Government — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 5, 2024

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at the Tate Modern (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg listens to Dan Norris, the new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Tories have lost all their MPs in Wales after Welsh Secretary David TC Davies lost his seat in Monmouthshire to Labour.

With 528 constituency results declared, Labour has won 363 seats with a 35.7% share of the vote.

The Conservatives have 85 seats and a 22.7% vote share.

The Liberal Democrats have won in 48 constituencies with 11.2% of the overall vote, while Reform UK have 14.6% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.

The SNP has five seats, Plaid Cymru is on four and the DUP has four. The Green Party has 6.8% of the votes and two seats.

Independent candidate Niko Omilana holds an L behind Rishi Sunak during his speech at Northallerton Leisure Centre (Temilade Adelaja/PA)

Dan Norris, the new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, said he had “got Mogg-xit done” after defeating Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Labour MP added: “It’s a great honour to serve the people of Keynsham, North East Somerset, Hanham and surrounding areas. This is my home. I’m deeply proud of all our communities and want our part of the world to be the best it can be.”

Tory Government minister and former TV presenter Esther McVey has won in Tatton.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on “what seems to be a historic victory”.

He lost to Labour’s Dan Norris – who he previously unseated during an election in 2010 – in the new North East Somerset and Hanham constituency.

Speaking at the University of Bath after the result was declared, Sir Jacob said: “May I begin by giving my warmest congratulations to Dan Norris, who has been a servant of North East Somerset or Wansdyke as it then was before and I am sure will be a devoted constituency MP in the future.

“And congratulate Sir Keir Starmer who has led his party to what seems to be a historic victory. And this is the great virtue of our democracy, so I congratulate both of them.”

Sir Keir Starmer said “election victories don’t fall from the sky” in his victory speech.

The incoming Prime Minister said: “Don’t forget how we got here. This morning we can see that the British people have voted to turn the page.

“I may have mentioned my parents a few times on this campaign – once or twice – but the sense of security we had, the comfort we had from believing that Britain would always be better for their children. The hope – not high minded, not idealistic – but a hope that working class families like mine could build their lives around.

“It is a hope that might not burn brightly in Britain at the moment but we have earned the mandate to relight the fire. That is the purpose of this party and this government.

“We said we would end the chaos and we will. We said we would turn the page and we have. Today we start the next chapter, begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal and start to rebuild our country. Thank you.”

Dartford has kept its 60-year record for being the longest-running bellwether seat in the UK.

Constituencies where the local result has a habit of matching the overall national outcome are known as bellwethers.

Since 1964, whichever party wins Dartford has gone on to form the government.

At this election, Labour gained Dartford from the Conservatives on a swing of 17.2 percentage points.

With 500 constituency results declared, Labour have won 348 seats with a 35.9% share of the vote.

The Conservatives have 76 seats and a 22.4% vote share.

The Liberal Democrats have triumphed in 46 constituencies with 11.1% of the overall vote, while Reform UK have 14.6% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.

The SNP has four seats, Plaid Cymru is on four, and the DUP has three. The Green Party has 6.8% of the votes and two seats.

Félicitations,@Keir_Starmer, pour cette victoire historique aux élections britanniques. Il reste beaucoup à faire pour bâtir un avenir plus progressiste et plus juste pour les citoyens des deux côtés de l'Atlantique. Mettons-nous au travail, mon ami. pic.twitter.com/tBXVjm2zjp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 5, 2024

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Neil Kinnock at the Tate Modern (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Conservative former minister Sir Gavin Williamson has won Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Today we start the next chapter, begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal and start to rebuild our country.

Giving his victory speech victory speech in the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall, he added it “feels good, I have to be honest” as results reached the halfway point.

The Labour leader said: “We did it. You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived: change begins now.

“It feels good, I have to be honest. Four and a half years of work changing the party, this is is what it is for: a changed Labour Party ready to serve our country, ready to restore Britain to the service of working people.

“And across our country, people will be waking up to the news, relief that a weight has been lifted, a burden finally removed from the shoulders of this great nation.

“And now we can look forward, walk into the morning, the sunlight of hope, pale at first but getting stronger through the day, shining once again, on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back.”

First Minister John Swinney has apologised to SNP candidates who did not retain their seats in the House of Commons.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Swinney admitted the result was “very damaging and tough”.

“I’m very sorry to the colleagues who have lost their seats and will lose their seats in the course of this evening,” he said.

“The SNP has been through a very tough time and part of that tough time is the fact that I am now leading the party and have been doing so for the last eight weeks.

“You don’t recover from those tough times in an instant, and we’ve not managed to recover from them during this election campaign and I’m deeply sorry that that’s the situation that we face.

“But we’ve got to face up to the realities of the situation that we are in and we’ve got to build the trust and the confidence of the public in Scotland.”

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK is waking up this morning to “the sunlight of hope”, which was “shining once again on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back”.

In his victory speech, he added: “Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideals that hold this country together.”

Labour has won the General Election after reaching the required 326 seats.

Sir Keir Starmer said “we did it” at a victory party as results pointed to a Labour landslide, adding “change begins now”.

Senior Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg has lost his North East Somerset and Hanham seat to Labour.

Tory candidate Sir Peter Bottomley, who was Father of the House, has lost his seat in Worthing West to Labour’s Beccy Cooper.

Labour has reached 300 seats as 416 constituency results have been declared, securing a 37.4% share of the vote.

The Conservatives have 58 seats and a 21.2% vote share.

The Liberal Democrats have won in 37 constituencies with 10.6% of the overall vote, while Reform UK have 14.9% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.

The SNP has four seats and Plaid Cymru is on four. The Green Party has 6.9% of the votes and one seat.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Northallerton Leisure Centre in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, for the count for the Richmond and Northallerton constituency (Danny Lawson/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it had been a “difficult night” and that the Labour party had won the General Election. He said the British people had delivered a “sobering verdict” on his party.

After 377 constituency results out of 650 in the General Election, turnout stands at 58.7%.

Turnout at the 2019 general election was 67.3%.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has held his seat in Richmond and Northallerton.

Speaking to the PA news agency as he was leaving the vote count Jeremy Corbyn said: “I’m very happy with the result.”

He said it was a “fantastic result and it’s a triumph for the people of Islington North”.

He said his message for Sir Keir Starmer was: “Our people in Islington North, your neighbouring constituency, turned out in huge numbers on a message of hope, wealth redistribution and fundamental change in our society. I’m very proud of them.”

Asked whether he was hopeful for the future, he said: “I’m always hopeful for the future because I’m a born optimist.”