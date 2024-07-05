Hazzard hails importance of campaign as he increases South Down majority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hazzard hails importance of campaign as he increases South Down majority

By Press Association
Chris Hazzard won the South Down constituency for a third time (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Chris Hazzard won the South Down constituency for a third time (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Sinn Fein’s Chris Hazzard said his increased winning margin in South Down was an endorsement of political campaigns being fought “on the ground”, rather than on social media.

In 2019 the SDLP came within 1,600 votes of unseating Mr Hazzard. This time he had a majority of more than 9,000, polling 19,698 votes against 10,418 for Colin McGrath of the SDLP.

The result saw Mr Hazzard, who does not take his seat at Westminster due to his party’s abstentionist policy, returned as MP for the third time.

After the South Down result was announced, he said: “What a smashing endorsement of what we put forward for strong leadership, for positive change and most importantly a different vision for the future.

“For decisions about our lives to be taken at home here in Ireland.”

He added: “I think this also demonstrates that elections are fought on the ground, not on Twitter, and I think this is a great endorsement of a record of delivery.

“This is about working for everybody, this is about creating positive change, about delivering the Narrow Water bridge, about fixing our health service, about fixing our education service.”

Mr Hazzard also said he was delighted the Tories did not get “any sort of endorsement” in the constituency after Conservative candidate Hannah Westropp polled 46 votes.

The result was a disappointment for the nationalist SDLP, which had hoped to make more progress in regaining a seat where it once was the dominant force.

Colin McGrath
Colin McGrath said he could hold his head up high after his campaign (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Mr McGrath said he could hold his head up high after the campaign and election.

He added: “It is an improvement on the Assembly election result two years ago and it shows within the constituency of South Down there is still a will to take the SDLP view.”

DUP candidate Diane Forsythe failed to make any ground for her party in the constituency, polling 7,349 votes.