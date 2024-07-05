Colum Eastwood ‘delighted’ to see back’ of Tories as he holds Westminster seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colum Eastwood ‘delighted’ to see back’ of Tories as he holds Westminster seat

By Press Association
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (PA)
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (PA)

Colum Eastwood said he is “delighted” to see the end of the Tory government as he held on to his Foyle seat, years after he reclaimed it in a shock win in 2019.

The SDLP leader won a majority of just over 4,000 and was elected as an MP with 15,647 of the valid poll.

However, it was a far cry from the huge swing of 18% Mr Eastwood secured in 2019.

Foyle has been traditionally a SDLP stronghold, with three party leaders, including Mr Eastwood, Mark Durkan and John Hume representing the constituency.

General Election campaign 2024
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood during his party's manifesto launch (Liam McBurney/PA)

It has been seen as the safest constituency for the party, and Mr Eastwood was relieved to be returned as MP for the area.

Speaking after his election at Magherafelt count centre, he said: “I’m very grateful, mostly to the people of Derry, who have once again said that they want their voice to be heard in Westminster.

“I will gladly continue to be your voice.

“I will stand up for the people of our city, of our constituency. We won’t be quiet.

“I have to say I’m delighted to see the back of the Tory government. Fourteen years of destroying our public services. Fourteen years of destroying the economy. Destroying family finances is now gone.

“We’re delighted that has happened. But we also know that we’re going to have to be there to hold the Labour government’s feet to the fire.

“They made some promises to this place and made a promise to scrap the Legacy Act. That needs to happen immediately. They made a promise to recognise the State of Palestine, that needs to happen immediately.

“We need to see our public bodies, our public finances put back into decent shape.

“Far too many of our people are languishing on a health waiting list, that needs to end.

“At that, I just want to say let’s get to work.”

Despite the decline in his majority, Mr Eastwood remained comfortably ahead of Sinn Fein candidate Sandra Duffy.

Ms Duffy is a former mayor of Derry City and Strabane City Council, who already had a high profile in the area, polled 11,481 votes.

The total eligible vote was 73,496 with 38,765 votes polled, representing a turnout of 52.74%.