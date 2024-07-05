Swann song for Girvan as UUP claims South Antrim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swann song for Girvan as UUP claims South Antrim

By Press Association
Robin Swann arrives at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (Niall Carson/PA)
Robin Swann arrives at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (Niall Carson/PA)

Northern Ireland is best served by a “mixture of voices” in Westminster, Robin Swann said as he claimed the South Antrim seat for the UUP.

Mr Swann was elected as an MP for the constituency with 38% of the valid poll and a majority of 7,512.

It means DUP representative Paul Girvan has lost the seat he held since 2017, placing a distant second.

South Antrim became one of the most closely watched constituencies in the Westminister elections, as Mr Girvan’s narrow majority appeared to mark the region as one of the DUP’s most at-risk majorities.

The constituency has always been held by a unionist, having flipped between the UUP and the DUP in the past.

Mr Swann – who overcame the perception of being a blow-in from North Antrim- stepped down as Stormont health minister to run as a high-profile challenger to Mr Girvan.

Speaking after his election, Mr Swann thanked the other candidates for fighting a “clean and honourable campaign” as he also praised the count centre staff.

He paid tribute to Mr Girvan’s service in the constituency over the previous seven years.

He added: “It’s my pleasure to represent the people of South Antrim.”

Mr Girvan’s vote suffered a negative 15.7 swing compared to 2019, helped by the challenge from Mr Swann, as well as TUV representative Mel Lucas – who came fifth with 2,693 votes.

Speaking after his defeat at the Magherafelt count centre, Mr Girvan thanked his family as well as election agent and team.

He added: “Over the last seven years, we’ve had the pleasure of working in what has been, I believe, the premier constituency in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Girvan pledged to continue to be a representative, in unelected form, for the community.

He added: “South Antrim has been a swing constituency in the past and the DUP have won this seat back [before] and we haven’t went away and we will be back.”

Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney closely followed Mr Girvan in third with 8,034 votes.

Alliance’s John Blair finishing fourth on 4,574, SDLP’s Roisin Lynch claimed 1,589, Lesley Veronica had 541 for the Greens while Aontu’s Siobhan McErlean had the remaining 367 votes.