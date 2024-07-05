Sunak shoulders the burden for crushing Tory defeat as his party debates future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak shoulders the burden for crushing Tory defeat as his party debates future

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said it had been a ‘difficult night’ and apologised to Conservative candidates who had lost their seats (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
Rishi Sunak said it had been a 'difficult night' and apologised to Conservative candidates who had lost their seats (Temilade Adelaja/PA)

Rishi Sunak shouldered the burden for a “sobering verdict” at the General Election, as competing Tory factions began their battle over the diminished party’s future.

The outgoing Prime Minister said it had been a “difficult night” and apologised to Conservative candidates who had lost their seats, as he held onto his own Richmond and Northallerton constituency.

Mr Sunak’s apology was echoed by Suella Braverman, but the Tory leadership challenger was sorry for her party’s record in Government, suggesting it had not listened enough to the electorate.

Elsewhere, former justice Sir Robert Buckland warned that a lurch to the right would be “disastrous” for the party after he lost his Swindon South seat.

Speaking at Northallerton leisure centre after his result came in, Mr Sunak said: “The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss.

“To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry.”

The Prime Minister held onto his seat with a nearly 13,000 majority over his nearest rival, Labour’s Tom Wilson, but conceded defeat for the Tories amid crushing results elsewhere for the party.

Among the Cabinet ministers to lose their seats overnight were Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt to Labour, and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to the Liberal Democrats.

General Election 2024
Mr Sunak said it had been a ‘difficult night’ (Temilade Adelaja/PA)

Liz Truss, who during her short time in Downing Street oversaw the disastrous mini-budget that spooked markets, lost her Norfolk South West seat, which she won with a thumping 26,200 majority in 2019, to Labour.

Jeremy Hunt won the Godalming and Ash seat in Surrey despite a threat from the Liberal Democrats.

The outgoing Chancellor said the Conservatives’ “crushing” defeat was a “bitter pill to swallow” for the party.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman was elected to the new constituency of Fareham and Waterlooville.

She said “I’m sorry” twice during her victory speech.

“I’m sorry that my party didn’t listen to you,” she said.

“(The) Conservative Party has let you down. You – the Great British people voted for us over 14 years and we did not keep our promises.

“We’ve acted as if we’re entitled to your vote regardless of what we did, regardless of what we didn’t do, despite promising time after time that we would do those things and we need to learn our lesson because if we don’t, bad as tonight has been for my party, we’ll have many worse nights to come.”

Thanking voters in her constituency, Ms Braverman said they were “patriotic, common sense, kindly, dedicated, enterprising”.

The Hampshire MP wrote a Telegraph article earlier this week with the headline: “It’s over, we have failed.”

Asked about it, Sir Robert told the BBC: “I am afraid that is not an isolated example.”

Ms Braverman apologised, saying the Tories ‘didn’t listen’ to the British people and had ‘let you down’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He added: “We can see articles being written before a vote is cast at the General Election about the party heading for defeat and what the prognosis should be.

“It is spectacularly unprofessional, ill-disciplined.”

He also warned against a rightward tilt for his party, claiming it “would be a disastrous mistake and it would send us into the abyss, and gift Labour government for many years”.

Outgoing Home Secretary James Cleverly, who held his seat in Braintree, Essex, warned that “there is nothing honourable in presenting simple and thin solutions to challenging and complex problems”.

Mr Shapps, who lost his Welwyn Hatfield seat to Labour, said his party had an “inability to iron out (its) differences” amid and endless “soap opera”.

And in Portsmouth, outgoing Tory MP Ms Mordaunt said the Tories had lost because they “failed to honour the trust that people had placed in it”.

She added: “Our renewal as a party and a country will not be achieved by us talking to an ever smaller slice of ourselves but being guided by the people of our country. And if we want again to be the natural party of government, then our values must be the people’s.”

Seats previously held by Tory big beasts, including Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip and Theresa May’s Maidenhead, were taken by Labour and the Liberal Democrats respectively.

Tory business and trade minister Greg Hands lost Chelsea and Fulham to Labour.