Re-elected Sinn Fein MP Finucane urges Labour to invest in Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein’s John Finucane has appealed to the incoming Labour government to invest in Northern Ireland’s public services as he was re-elected in North Belfast.

He said he was very “humbled and grateful” to have been re-elected, after winning 17,674 votes – a drop on his vote share in 2019 and 2017.

“Four-and-a-half years ago, I stood here as the first Irish republican to win the seat in North Belfast,” he said.

“It was a momentous occasion on that day, and on that day I made a commitment to the people of North Belfast that I would be there to work for each and every single person in that constituency.

“A constituency that I love, a constituency that I was born in, and have raised my children in and I care deeply about. And I am proud to say I have lived up to that commitment, that without fear or favour, my office has and will continue to work for every single person in North Belfast.”

He said that during the campaign, people had indicated they are “fed up” with the underfunding for public services “inflicted by a cruel and malicious Tory government who tonight, we’re finally seeing the back of”.

He appealed to the incoming Labour government to resource Northern Ireland’s public services before Christmas and to see through investment in Casement Park and the A5.

Mr Finucane thanked all the other candidates who ran in the constituency, as well as their families.

The DUP’s Phillip Brett got 12,062 votes, David Clarke of the TUV got 2,877 votes; People Before Profit’s Fiona Ferguson received 946 votes, Nuala McAllister of the Alliance Party got 4,274 votes; the Green’s Mal O’Hara received 1,206 and the SDLP’s Carl Whyte got 1,413 votes.