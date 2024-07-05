World leaders congratulate ‘friend’ Starmer on election victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World leaders congratulate ‘friend’ Starmer on election victory

By Press Association
The Labour leader secured victory in the General Election in the early hours of Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Security, migration and the war in Gaza were some of the issues raised as world leaders congratulated their “friend” Sir Keir Starmer on his General Election victory.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the first to share a message as he said he hopes to build a “progressive, fair future” with the Labour leader – who he described as “my friend”.

“Congratulations, (Sir Keir), on a historic U.K. election victory,” Mr Trudeau posted to X.

“Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let’s get to it, my friend.”

A key issue Sir Keir will face in the early days of his premiership will be the war in Gaza, and Israeli president Isaac Herzog said he looked forward to working together to bringing home hostages taken by Hamas.

“I send my warmest congratulations to (Sir Keir),” Mr Herzog posted to X.

“As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom.”

Mr Herzog also expressed his “deepest appreciation and gratitude” to outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “for his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people especially during this most difficult period”.

Eight years since the Brexit vote, European Council president Charles Michel declared Sir Keir’s election would mark a “new cycle” for the UK as he looked forward to working together on “common challenges”.

“Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on a historic election victory in the UK,” Mr Michel posted to X.

“(The European Union and UK) are crucial partners, cooperating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens.

“I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK.

“See you soon in the European Political Community meeting on 18 July in the UK where we will discuss common challenges, including stability, security, energy and migration.”

Sir Keir will also be scrutinised over his approach to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, and Kaja Kallas, the prime minister of Russian neighbour Estonia, shared a message highlighting “common security”.

“Congratulations on your historic election victory, (Sir Keir),” Ms Kallas posted to X.

“Estonia and the UK are the strongest of allies and the closest of friends. The UK’s commitment to our common security is valued by every Estonian.

“I’m sure our excellent cooperation will only continue to thrive.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said he is looking forward to working constructively with Sir Keir, describing him as his “friend”.

“Congratulations to my friend and new UK Prime Minister (Sir Keir) on his resounding election victory – I look forward to working constructively with the incoming (Labour) Government,” he posted to X.