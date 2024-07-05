Former prime minister Liz Truss loses seat to Labour

Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her seat to Labour in one of the biggest shocks of election night.

Terry Jermy will become the MP for South West Norfolk with 11,847 votes after ousting the Conservative who spent 44 days in the top job.

A crowd at the King’s Lynn counting centre began slow hand clapping as seven candidates lined up on the stage for several minutes – without Ms Truss, who took 11,217 votes, appearing.

She arrived on stage before the declaration without a blue rosette.

The ex-PM could be seen hugging allies but left without making a speech

In third place, Reform UK’s Toby McKenzie took 9,958 votes.