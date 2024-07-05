Independent candidate overturns Labour’s Blackburn majority in historic victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Independent candidate overturns Labour’s Blackburn majority in historic victory

By Press Association
His victory is seen by many as a protest vote over Gaza (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
Independent candidate Adnan Hussain overturned Labour’s 18,000-plus majority in Blackburn in a historic victory and said: “This is for Gaza.”

Labour had held power in the Lancashire constituency since it was formed in 1955, when Barbara Castle took the reins and went on to hold several Cabinet positions.

Jack Straw succeeded her in 1979 and went on to become home secretary and foreign secretary before he stepped down and was replaced by Kate Hollern – who retained the seat in 2015 and had held it since.

Ms Hollern triumphed with a majority of 18,304 at the 2019 general election, but that sizeable advantage evaporated as 34-year-old solicitor Mr Hussain took the seat by 132 votes.

Mr Hussain’s campaign had the support of local councillors who resigned from Labour in protest over the party’s reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict and formed the 4BwD group which, following the May local elections, became the borough’s second largest party and official opposition to Labour.

In his victory speech, he said: “This is for Gaza. I can’t deny the fact that I stand here on this platform before you is a result of a protest vote on the back of a genocide.

“I feel a mixed amount of emotion, one that I can’t truly explain… I can’t forget the reason why I’m here.

” I thank Kate Hollern for the contribution that she has made to our town. She has spoken about Palestine but I’m going to take it a lot further.”

Referring to Sir Keir Starmer, he said: “For a leader of a party to say it is fair to cut off the food, the water and electricity to a besieged population is something that’s truly unforgivable. And today Blackburn you have shown you will not accept injustice no matter who it’s against and this injustice has been against the Gazans.”

He said he intended to “speak for every single person this town” and people were “disillusioned with mainstream politics”.

He went on: “I truly believe that in a time of austerity, poverty, we have a housing crisis, we have an immigration crisis, our NHS is suffering, rather than contributing towards wars that will ultimately blow up in our faces I believe that we should be spending money on our people here at home.

“We shouldn’t have people living on the streets.”

Mr Hussain was later greeted outside the election count venue at King George’s Hall by a crowd of jubilant supporters who chanted: “Free, free Palestine.”