Green Party ‘achieved everything we set out to do’ after winning four seats

By Press Association
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer has been elected as an MP (PA)
The Greens have quadrupled their number of MPs in Westminster, gaining the most seats in the party’s history.

Green co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay won in Bristol Central and Waveney Valley while Ellie Chowns was elected in Herefordshire North.

The party also successfully defended its only seat before this election – Brighton Pavilion, which they had held with former MP Caroline Lucas since 2010.

Co-leader Mr Ramsay described the party winning four seats as “incredible”.

Speaking to BBC News, he added: “I’m truly humbled by the level of support from people.”

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay hailed the result (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Ramsay said that voters are turning to the Greens because they are looking for a “positive alternative”.

Newly elected Brighton Pavilion MP Sian Berry told the PA news agency: “We set our sights really high in this election and we’ve achieved everything that we set out to do.

“That feels incredibly good. It shows that there’s people out there really, really ready and crying out for our message.

“We’ve got a change of Government but that doesn’t change very much unless we can get some of the ideas in our manifesto into Labour’s programme. That’s what we’re working on.”

The former London Assembly member beat nearest challenger, Labour’s Tom Gray, by a majority of 14,290.

Ms Denyer become her party’s second ever MP after beating senior Labour figure Thangam Debbonaire in Bristol.

The former Bristol City councillor polled 24,539 votes to beat her Labour opponent by 10,407 votes.

Ms Debbonaire, who was the shadow culture secretary, was tipped for a place in Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet.

Ms Denyer, a former engineer, said “Bristol had made history” by electing her to Parliament as a Green Party MP.

She added: “First and most importantly I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for Green.

“I am incredibly grateful for everyone who put their trust in me. To everyone who gave their vote to someone else this time, I am here for you and ready to listen to you and work hard for you too.”

She also praised her predecessor for her “nine years as a brilliant, hardworking constituency MP”.

The new MP added: “I will do my very best to continue to help the people of Bristol Central as well as you have done.

“This incredible city has long had my heart and the warmth and positivity I have felt during this campaign has been truly humbling.

“I feel so privileged to have this opportunity to serve you and ensure that the real hope that inspired so many people to vote Green is represented in Parliament.”