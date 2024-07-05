Unionists urged not to ‘put head in sand’ on electoral trends for Irish unity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unionists urged not to ‘put head in sand’ on electoral trends for Irish unity

By Press Association
Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy said the general election results ‘confirmed the degree of change that has been happening over our society for a number of years now’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Unionists cannot bury their heads in the sand about electoral trends in support of Irish unification, a Sinn Fein Stormont minister has said.

Conor Murphy was commenting after his party emerged from the General Election as the largest in Northern Ireland.

The Irish republican party also holds the most seats at Stormont and local council level in the region, although it performed well below expectations in last month’s European and local elections south of the border.

“I think that the result last night confirms the degree of change that has been happening over our society for a number of years now,” Economy Minister Mr Murphy told BBC Radio Ulster.

“What we want to see is an honest and a structured dialogue in relation to what the future holds. And that is one in which everyone has a say, that everyone’s rights and entitlements are protected.

“But we can’t not recognise the change that’s happening. And that’s what we’ve been about and that’s what many in the nationalist community and broader than the nationalist community in terms of dialogue have been about over the last number of years.

“We want to see an Irish government involved in that – to structure that dialogue, to give the reassurances, to discuss the issues and that will inevitably be part of a degree of change, constitutional change on the island.

The TUV's Jim Allister stands at a podium after being elected to the North Antrim constituency
Jim Allister of the TUV was elected to the North Antrim constituency (Niall Carson/PA)

“I get that that is a conversation which does concern some, but I think you know the idea of putting our head in the sand and not recognising the change that’s happening does a disservice to the entire community. And I would hope that more and more people from the unionist population become involved in that discussion, make sure that their voices are heard in relation to it, and help us help all of the rest of the people of the island shape the future in a very positive way.”

While the main unionist party, the DUP, dropped from eight to five seats in the election, three other unionist MPs – one independent, one UUP and one TUV – did win seats, meaning there remain eight pro-Union MPs at Westminster.

Of the 10 other seats in Northern Ireland, nine are held by Irish nationalists (seven Sinn Fein and two SDLP) and one by the cross-community non-aligned Alliance Party.

Mr Murphy insisted that electoral evidence demonstrating a mood for change was growing.

“I think the election results over a number of years have confirmed that the trend is changing,” he said.

“As I say, we can either decide to ignore that or we can decide to embrace that in a very structured and in a positive way, and one which ensures that everyone’s voice is heard in that discussion.

“That’s what I want to see happen. And that’s what our party wants to see happen. I think that’s broadly across the island what people want to see happen.

“And so I would hope that unionists are encouraged to become part of that dialogue, they’re an important part of our society on this island, they have an important voice to be heard in relation to what the future looks like and we want to make sure that they’re involved in the discussion.”