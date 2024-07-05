Gender services should take ‘holistic’ approach, Cass Review report recommends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gender services should take ‘holistic’ approach, Cass Review report recommends

By Press Association
A report into the implications of the Cass Review for Scotland has been published (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gender identity services for young people in Scotland should focus on a “holistic” approach with youngsters at its heart, a report on the implications of the Cass Review has said.

The review by Dr Hilary Cass examined gender care services in England and criticised the lack of evidence around the use of puberty blockers and other medical intervention.

A multi-disciplinary team established to consider how the recommendations in the Cass Review might apply to NHS services in Scotland has now submitted its findings to the Scottish Parliament.

Its report, overseen by Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith, considered all 32 recommendations of the Cass Review and assessed to what extent they are applicable north of the border and whether they can be implemented in the health service.

Its recommendations include that a lead senior clinician, preferably a consultant, should take overall responsibility for each young person’s care and that each care plan should include a full assessment of the child’s needs, both psychological and physical.

The review also recommends that, as elsewhere in the UK, the use of puberty-suppressing hormones – commonly referred to as puberty blockers – should be paused until further clinical trials can be undertaken. NHS Scotland will continue to engage in the forthcoming UK study.

Scotland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Graham Ellis said: “The Cass Review was established to make recommendations on how to improve NHS England gender identity services for children and young people.

“Through this review we have aimed to set out which recommendations could apply to Scotland, and how they might be implemented.

A copy of the Cass Review being viewed on a tablet
The Cass Review was published in April after examining gender care services in England (PA)

“At the heart of this question are children and young people in distress, and our ambition must remain focused on meeting their needs with holistic, person-centred care as close to home as practical.

“The Cass Review identified the need to ensure that gender identity services for young people are more closely aligned with other areas of clinical practice, and that responsibility for the full range of services required should extend beyond specialist services. This will be essential as we seek to always provide the best possible care.

“In responding to the Cass Review, the multi-disciplinary team looked at the recommendations from a clinical perspective, always remembering that we have a responsibility to make sure that all children and young people grow up safe, respected and supported.”

Following the publication of the Cass Review in April, two Scottish health boards – one of which covers the only gender clinic in the country for young people – decided to pause the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients.

Head and shoulders photo of Neil Gray talking, dressed in suit jacket, shirt and tie
Health Secretary Neil Gray said the Scottish Government will respond to the recommendations after Parliament’s summer recess (PA)

The report led by Sir Gregor recommends that work to design a regional service for children and young people should begin immediately, and services should ultimately be provided as locally as possible, based in children’s health services, with strong links between secondary and specialist services.

Pre-election rules prevented publication in the run-up to the General Election, but a commitment was made to the Scottish Parliament to publish at the first opportunity after the restricted period ended.

The conclusions of the report will now be considered by the Scottish Government.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “The Scottish Government welcomes the multi-disciplinary team’s report, which has carefully considered the Cass Review’s recommendations and how they apply to Scotland.

“The conclusions of the report will now be considered and used to improve gender identity healthcare for children and young people.

“The Scottish Government will update Parliament after summer recess.

“We remain absolutely committed not just to ensuring ongoing support is available, but to reforming and improving gender identity healthcare across Scotland.”