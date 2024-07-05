Abbott hailed as ‘trailblazer’ as she becomes Mother of the House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abbott hailed as ‘trailblazer’ as she becomes Mother of the House

By Press Association
The 70-year-old was the first black woman elected to the house (Dominc Lipinski/PA)
The 70-year-old was the first black woman elected to the house (Dominc Lipinski/PA)

Diane Abbott has been dubbed a “trailblazer” as she earned the symbolic title Mother of the House.

The moniker is given to the woman MP with the longest continuous service.

Ms Abbott, 70, was first elected in June 1987 – becoming the first black woman elected to the House of Commons.

Despite a tumultuous few months, Ms Abbott gained an overwhelming majority in her Hackney seat on the July 4 election.

She earned more votes than all her fellow candidates combined, picking up 60% of the vote share in her Hackney North and Stoke Newington constituency.

The Fawcett Society, a charity campaigning for gender equality and women’s rights, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Huge congratulations to @HackneyAbbott MP, who takes up the mantle as Mother of the House – the longest-standing woman MP.

“Diane is a trailblazer, first elected in 1987, and we look forward to working with her in her new position.”

Sir Edward Leigh becomes Father of the House as the male MP with the longest continuous service (Victoria Jones/PA)

The title was previously held by Labour veteran Harriet Harman, who did not stand at this election after four decades in office.

Some believed that Ms Abbott’s ally Jeremy Corbyn would become Father of the House.

But Sir Edward Leigh, 73, Conservative MP for Gainsborough, in Lincolnshire, pipped him to the title, as he was sworn in moments before Mr Corbyn after the June 1983 election.

Elsewhere, the youngest MP is believed to be Sam Carling, the new Labour MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

He narrowly won the seat, with Conservative candidate Shailesh Vara just 39 votes behind.