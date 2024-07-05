Nearly two in three MPs educated in state comprehensive schools – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly two in three MPs educated in state comprehensive schools – analysis

By Press Association
Nearly two in three MPs attended non-selective state schools, analysis has found (File/Ben Birchall/PA)
The proportion of MPs educated in comprehensive schools has reached a record high, an analysis has suggested.

Nearly two in three (63%) MPs elected attended non-selective state schools, up from 54% in 2019 and 52% in 2017, according to the Sutton Trust charity.

The social mobility charity, which has been collecting data on the education backgrounds of elected politicians since 2005 – said it is the highest proportion of comprehensively educated MPs on record.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of MPs were educated at a private school, down from 29% at both general elections in 2019 and 2017.

The analysis, which looks at the secondary school where an MP attended for the majority of the time between the ages of 11 and 16, also found that 13% of MPs attended a grammar school, down from 16% in 2019 and 17% in 2017.

There has been a “sea change” in the education backgrounds of the governing party in the Commons following the General Election, the Sutton Trust said.

Nearly three in four (73%) Labour MPs attended comprehensive schools, compared to 42% of Conservative MPs elected in 2019, the research found.

Around 7% of the population is educated at private schools, which is in contrast to 46% of Conservative MPs and 15% of Labour MPs elected.

Of the 126 MPs who went to private schools, four went to Eton – compared to 11 in 2019, according to the analysis.

Despite the change, the majority of MPs elected were still educated at the most selective and prestigious universities across the country.

The analysis found that 55% attended Russell Group universities (54% in 2019) – including 20% who went to Oxford or Cambridge (21% in 2019).

Overall nine in 10 MPs attended university, which is up on 88% in 2019.

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said: “This election represents a sea change in the education backgrounds of the governing party in the new House of Commons, with around three-quarters of Labour MPs having attended comprehensive schools.

“The proportion of all MPs educated at comprehensives has also increased markedly, making this parliament the most representative of the UK’s schooling ever recorded.

“This matters because people are naturally shaped by their background and life experiences, so it’s important for society that our politicians better reflect the reality of the wider population.

“However, there’s still a long way to go before the Commons is truly representative of the 88% of the population who went to comprehensive schools.

“If parliament is to truly reflect the nation, it’s vital that more is done to enable talented people from all backgrounds to get the opportunity to become MPs.”

As of Friday afternoon, the researchers had data on the known school backgrounds of 541 MPs (83%) – and the known university backgrounds of 611 MPs (94%) – which were used for the analysis.

Information on MPs’ educational backgrounds was found primarily from public sources, but where information was not publicly available, the researchers contacted candidates and their offices to provide data. Some did not reply or declined to provide the information.