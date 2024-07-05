King tells Starmer ‘you must be exhausted’ in private audience with PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King tells Starmer ‘you must be exhausted’ in private audience with PM

By Press Association
King Charles III speaks with Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government (Yui Mok/PA)
The King told Sir Keir Starmer he “must be exhausted” and “nearly on your knees” during a private audience with the Prime Minister on Friday.

Charles played a central role during the busy aftermath of the General Election, which left the Conservatives reeling following a crushing defeat by the Labour Party, which won by a landslide.

Sir Keir was welcomed at Buckingham Palace for a private audience with the monarch on his appointment as Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles shake hands in an ornate room
King Charles said Sir Keir Starmer ‘must be exhausted’ following the General Election results (Yui Mok/PA)

He swept into the palace just after noon in a chauffeur-driven car and was joined by his wife Lady Victoria Starmer, who works in occupational health for the NHS.

They were then greeted at the King’s Door by Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the King and Queen, and Commander William Thornton, Royal Navy, equerry to the King.

Sir Keir later had a private audience with the King who invited him to form a new administration.

In a video shared by Buckingham Palace, the PM could be seen entering the private audience room where shook hands with Charles.

The King quipped: “You must be exhausted and nearly on your knees.”

Sir Keir responded: “Not much sleep”.

Keir Starmer in a suit holds hands with his wife, Victoria, who wears a red dress. They are speaking to another man in a suit while behind them stands a man in a Navy uniform
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer were met by Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the King and Queen and Commander William Thornton, equerry to the King at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Later in the meeting, the PM highlighted the “quick change around” since the results were first announced, to which the King remarked: “To say the least. And having to get to grips with everything straight away must be quite exhausting.”

Their historic meeting saw Sir Keir follow Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become the head of state’s third prime minister.

Buckingham Palace said: “The King received in audience the Right Honourable Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new administration. Sir Keir accepted His Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Lady Starmer joined the two men towards the end of their meeting, which lasted around 20 minutes, and at its conclusion, the Prime Minister and his wife headed to their new home in Downing Street.