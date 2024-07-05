Biden praises ‘special’ UK relationship as he congratulates Starmer on victory

US President Joe Biden has congratulated Sir Keir Starmer and said he looks forward to “further strengthening the special relationship” with the UK.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Biden said: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“I look forward to our shared work in support of freedom and democracy around the world, and to further strengthening the special relationship between our two countries.”

Sir Keir Starmer took the keys to Downing Street on Friday after voters handed Labour a landslide victory in the General Election, ending the party’s 14-year hiatus from power.

He will take over from Rishi Sunak, who will vacate No 10 after the Conservatives suffered a crushing defeat.

Just days after his appointment, Sir Keir will be propelled onto the international stage, jetting to Washington DC for the Nato leaders’ summit, where discussions will include support for Ukraine.

The Labour leader may hold bilateral meetings with both President Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrat Biden is trying to secure a second term in power, with the 2024 election set for Tuesday, November 5.

The winner will serve a term of four years in the White House starting in January 2025.