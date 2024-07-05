Jeremy Clarkson, Lily Allen and Brian May among stars reacting to Labour victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Clarkson, Lily Allen and Brian May among stars reacting to Labour victory

British stars including musicians Lily Allen and Brian May have expressed relief about a new Labour Government taking power, while TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson said new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will “steal all our money and spend it stupidly”.

A landslide General Election victory saw Labour win 412 seats, while the Tories had the worst result in the Conservative Party’s history as they won 121.

Queen guitarist May was among the famous faces congratulating Sir Keir on a “well-earned victory” after an audience with the King confirmed him as the new prime minister.

“The Nation now looks to you to bring us out of the darkness. No pressure, then,” May said in a post on Instagram.

Allen wrote on X: “Thank f***”, when it was confirmed that Sir Keir was to become the next prime minister.

Responding to a comment which said she would not be happy when taxes are raised, Allen said: “Yes I will. Taxes are a good thing, if community is your thing.”

When asked to pay more taxes, she wrote: “I probably will – let’s see how this gov will spend it.”

“It was a conservative government, any ‘extra money’ certainly wouldn’t having making its way back to communities,” the Smile singer added.

Clarkson had differing opinions on the new appointment.

The Clarkson’s Farm star attempted to illustrate how the new government was “pretty inconsequential” in the grand scheme of life, using the Voyager One space probe four billion miles away from Earth to exemplify his point.

Speaking of Sir Keir, Clarkson said in an article in The Sun: “Yes, he will ruin this little rock in the North Atlantic and he will steal all our money and spend it stupidly.

“And he’ll do nothing to try to stop the boats and he will allow such rampant wokery in the workplace that every employer will up sticks and move to somewhere more sensible. Like North Korea. Or Rockall.

“But hey. It’s not like he’s going to be around for long. Five years? Maybe less. Which in geological time isn’t even measurable. Then we can put everything back together again and pretend he never happened.”

In the aftermath of the Tory defeat, former Countdown star Carol Vorderman trumpeted the use of tactical voting, saying it contributed to the defeat of high-profile Conservatives including former prime minister Liz Truss.

She wrote on X: “BREAKING Liz Truss lost her seat due to Tactical voting and YOU.

“She lost by 630 votes BUT A massive c 4,500 postcodes in South West Norfolk constituency were typed into our website

http://stopthetories.vote

during this GE campaign.

“7 times more than her vote loss. I can tell you around 1.75 MILLION POSTCODES have been typed into http://stopthetories.vote during the general election campaign.

“Lots of analysis to come. So many seats where this has happened.”

Nigella Lawson also appeared to celebrate Truss’s defeat in her South West Norfolk constituency, where she lost her seat to Labour’s Terry Jermy in one of the biggest shocks of election night.

The celebrity chef tweeted a cartwheel emoji, a lettuce emoji and another cartwheel emoji.

Truss came to be associated with a lettuce after a tabloid newspaper livestreamed footage of the vegetable to see if it would last longer than her tenure in No 10.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies appeared particularly pleased by the ousting of veteran Conservative

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies appeared particularly pleased by the ousting of veteran Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.