Turnout at General Election lowest for more than 20 years By Press Association July 6 2024, 7:00 pm July 6 2024, 7:00 pm Share Turnout at General Election lowest for more than 20 years Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6529195/turnout-at-general-election-lowest-for-more-than-20-years/ Copy Link Turnout at the General Election was the second lowest figure since the Second World War (Peter Byrne/PA) Turnout at the General Election was the lowest for more than 20 years. With all 650 results declared, the overall turnout was 59.9%. This is down sharply from 67.3% at the last election in 2019. It is also the worst turnout at a general election since 2001, when the figure slumped to 59.4%: the lowest since before the Second World War. The highest turnout at a general election since the war was 83.9% in 1950, according to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library. Turnout remained above 75% at every post-war general election until 1970, when it dipped to 72.0%. It then stayed above 70% at every election until plunging to 59.4% in 2001 – since then it has never been above 70%.