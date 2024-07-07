Ireland will not immediately drop case against UK over Legacy Act – Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ireland will not immediately drop case against UK over Legacy Act – Taoiseach

By Press Association
Victims’ groups have held a number of protests against the UK Legacy Act (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Victims’ groups have held a number of protests against the UK Legacy Act (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Irish Government has not committed to immediately dropping its inter-state legal case against the UK’s Legacy Act following Labour’s General Election victory, Simon Harris has said.

The Taoiseach said he wanted to work with Sir Keir Starmer over developing an approach to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles that was victim-centred.

Ahead of the election, the Labour Party pledged to repeal the Legacy Act introduced by the Tories.

EU Commissioner nomination
Taoiseach Simon Harris said any approach to dealing with the legacy of the NI Troubles had to be victim-centred (Gareth Chaney/PA)

The Irish Government has begun a legal case against the UK under the European Convention on Human Rights over the Act, in which investigations for unresolved Troubles deaths have moved to a new truth recovery body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir).

The new arrangements have been controversial with victims’ groups and organisations, and are opposed by all of the main political parties in Northern Ireland.

During an appearance on Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips show, Mr Harris said he did not ask Sir Keir when he would scrap the Legacy Act during a phone conversation on Friday.

He said: “I did indicate the willingness of, of my government to work with the British government and with parties in Northern Ireland in relation to legacy.

“I welcome the commitments that the incoming British government has given in relation to replacing the Legacy Act.”

Mr Harris was asked if Ireland would now drop its inter-state case against the UK.

He said: “Well, no, I think we need to take this step by step.

“We obviously have, in fairness, a British prime minister is just about in the door of Downing Street.

“In the last couple of days, new ministers have only been appointed and I’m very respectful of that reality.

“I welcome the commitment that the British government has now given in relation to legacy, and let’s see where that brings us in the time ahead.”

General Election 2024
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously pledged to repeal the Legacy Act (Claudia Greco/PA)

However, Mr Harris said he did not think Sir Keir would need to be pushed on his promise to repeal the Legacy Act.

He said: “He’s given a very clear commitment in relation to legacy.

“I’m giving a very clear indication back that we’re happy to work with the British government on legacy.

“Legacy is so important and it has to be victim-centred, it has to be human rights based, and it has to provide answers and justice for people who’ve experienced terrible atrocities.

“And we also have to listen to the parties in Northern Ireland in relation to getting this right.”